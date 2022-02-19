BELTON — A Democratic justice of the peace candidate will speak at an upcoming meeting of the Bell County Texas Democratic Women.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, with a social, followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Bell County AgriLife Extension building, 1605 N. Main St., Belton.
Nicola J. James, Democratic candidate for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2, will speak.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The organization requests that all attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19.