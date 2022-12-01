SALADO — Hundreds of Central Texas residents were dotted along Main Street on Thursday evening for the 62nd annual Salado Lighted Christmas Parade.
The route — which ran north along Main Street from Royal Street to the Salado Civic Center — featured Santa, the 1st Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, several student groups from Salado High School, and many more.
“This is the last time that I get to put on my marching uniform for the year,” Cole Foster, who played the tenor saxophone with the Salado High School band, told the Telegram. “Marching season was over a while ago so it’s nice to put it on one last time with all of my friends.”
Bill Wilton, a retired village of Salado resident who assisted the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in monitoring crosswalks, also enjoyed his night out on Main Street.
“This is probably my fourth time being out here,” he said. “It feels good doing something good for the community while getting ready for Christmas. I grew up in a similar community in West Texas in the bottom of the Panhandle where everybody knows everybody, so I love the closeness of Salado.”
Virginia Linn, a fellow Salado resident, shared that sentiment.
“This is probably my second time being out here over the last 10 years but this time is much more crowded,” she said. “I live a block off of Main Street so I just walked over. It’s been good to see lots of kids having fun.”
Linn plans to continue the Christmas spirit by participating in the 62nd annual Salado Stroll — an event presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce that is held during the first two weekends of December.
“The Christmas Stroll is really nice when the weather is too, because people are out walking and singing,” she said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Stores, galleries and boutiques also will be stocked with “unique merchandise” for area residents’ Christmas lists.
“Make your way from shop to shop with ease as you sip hot cocoa strolling down Main Street’s beautifully completed lighted sidewalks. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season,” the village of Salado posted on its website. “You will also enjoy late-night shopping on Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. or later and Sundays until 5 p.m. There will be plenty of festivities to get you in the spirit of the season in Salado.”
A full list of Friday’s events — which include carriage rides, a live nativity, photographs with Santa and Buddy the Elf, live music, gourmet food tasting, and a live performance of “A Christmas Carol” — can be accessed online at bit.ly/3FkZcAT.