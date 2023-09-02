A 68-year-old man captured on video using a knife during a fight in the West Temple Walmart parking lot has been indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
Seifeddine S. Kurdi, a Temple resident, was indicted Wednesday for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, in connection with the July 22 incident at the Walmart at 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the store after callers reported that two men were fighting and one pulled a knife.
“When officers arrived, they quickly found the suspect, identified as Seifeddine Kurdi, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle,” Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations division director, previously told the Telegram. “Officers commanded him to exit the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.
“Kurdi told officers he was trying to go around another vehicle that was stopped in the crosswalk area,” Mackowiak said.
“He became impatient and decided to go around. While he was driving around, the other male exited the vehicle and hit Kurdi’s vehicle with his hand. When this happened, Kurdi stopped his vehicle, got out of his car and confronted the other male.”
Passersby posted video of Kurdi and the other man fighting on Facebook and other social media sites.
Mackowiak said Kurdi then went back to his vehicle and retrieved a knife.
“The other male then hit Kurdi in the head,” she said. “Kurdi then grabbed a blue pole cover off a (front entrance) pole and swung it at the other male before several people broke up the fight. Kurdi was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.”
The other man involved in the fight was not arrested, Mackowiak said.
He told officers at the scene he was in the crosswalk in front of the store when an SUV honked at him and drove past him, brushing his arm, according to an arrest affidavit. The driver then got out of his vehicle and confronted him.
A witness told police he saw “a grey Nissan SUV strike a black man after which the driver of the SUV, a white male, got out of the vehicle, acted in a hostile manner towards the black male, then returned to his vehicle, obtained a knife from the vehicle and swung the knife several times at the black male,” the affidavit said.
Kurdi’s bond at the Bell County Jail was initially set at $100,000, but lowered to $25,000. He was released July 31, records show.
The case is assigned to the 478th District Court.