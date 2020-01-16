BELTON — Five Temple residents were rounded up by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit for drug and marijuana charges.
Those residents — two women and three men — were indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.
Arrested were Alexandra Armour, 21, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams; Katelyn Olivia N. Tolbert, 24, possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds; Jose Alfonso Marquez, 32, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams; Jeffrey Mundo, 24, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams; and Desmond Evon Wilkerson, 26, possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 pounds.
Agents went Dec. 10 to a Harker Heights home where they found clear plastic wrapped around a white, chunky powder that field tested positive for cocaine. Also found were six yellow pills, three plastic bags of a green plant and a scale that reportedly belonged to Marquez.
In July a search warrant was served in the 800 block of Ticonderoga Drive in Temple. Fourteen cartridges of THC oil were on the kitchen counter. Also found was $980 in cash, digital scales and a bag of marijuana. Answering the door at the residence were Armour and Mundo.
Tolbert and Wilkerson were allegedly involved in trafficking marijuana in the Temple and Belton area, an affidavit said. Parcels were scheduled to be delivered to three separate addresses in Bell County — Ken Circle and the 2100 block of South Madison Avenue. Surveillance connected the two individuals to the parcels that reportedly contained marijuana and narcotics. A hidden safe had $10,755 in it. In another location, seven vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana were found, along with $24,910.
None of those arrested by the Organized Crime Unit were in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, records showed.
Also indicted were:
• Joshua Holster, 21, of Belton, robbery.
• Isaac Lee Collingswood, 21, of Temple, robbery.
• Dontre Javier Roberson, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Christopher Murray, 19, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Theresa Nene Britt, 47, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Dustin Blake Goeke, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Ashleigh Copeland, 40, of Salado, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Danielle Briana Alvarado, 26, of Temple, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age (two counts).
• Christopher Lynn Ross, 23, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Christopher Kindred, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Jose Donias, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Justin Wayne Platkowski, 28, of Academy, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Isaac Jacob Ross, 20, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Roger Jerome Loings, 49, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Xavier Lamon Roberson, 23, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Willie Clarence Rumph, 66, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender (two counts).
• Alexis Lorine Arias, 29, of Temple, harassment of a public servant.
The grand jury issued 47 true bills.