Round Rock Republican John Carter will continue to represent Texas’ 31st Congressional — easily dashing Democrats’ second attempt to flip the seat, according to unofficial election returns.
The nine-term congressman had 53 percent of the vote to Austin Democrat Donna Imam’s 45 percent, according to unofficial returns around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday’s win gives Carter, 78, his 10th term.
“We are ready. We are working. We are knocking on doors already,” Carter, 78, said at a September rally in Salado. “We will win again whether they spend $10 million or they don’t. Because that’s what we do — we earn our way to represent you.”
Carter won with a margin of 29,021 votes — or 8 percentage points — over his challenger.
Carter managed to keep Bell County while also gaining back Williamson County — which Democrat MJ Hegar won by 1.6 percentage points two years ago.
Imam — a computer engineer who silenced voters on social media and ran an all-virtual campaign from her home — performed worse than Hegar, who lost her 2018 bid by 3 points.
“We didn’t make it tonight but I am so grateful to everyone who voted for us, every single volunteer, and every person who worked relentlessly on our campaign,” Imam, 44, said in a tweet. “I want to thank the tens of thousands of grassroots donors who made all of this possible. I am humbled by the support of so many elected officials and former candidates. Thank you for everything!”
After Hegar’s narrow loss, national Democrats targeted District 31. But those groups did not direct funds to the district — a shift from 2018 when outside groups galvanized behind Hegar.
The Cook Political Report, an independent, non-partisan newsletter, rated the district as Lean Republican.
“DC Democrats wrote off this fast-growing exurban Austin seat when computer engineer and first-time candidate Donna Imam won the July Democratic runoff,” the publication wrote.
Imam promised her supporters that if she raised $1 million she would be able to flip the district. She raised $1 million during her entire campaign. It did not flip the seat.
Carter outraised Imam with more than $2 million.