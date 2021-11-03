Although preliminary returns show that Temple ISD’s $184.9 million bond failed in the Nov. 2 election, election results are still not official.
“We have been in contact with Bell County officials today and … Proposition A is behind by three votes,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram on Wednesday. “I was on the phone with (Bell County) and asked them if there were any provisional or mail-in votes in the results reported online, and the answer is no.”
These mail-in and provisional votes will be tallied over the next several days before an official result is reported on Tuesday, a Temple ISD news release said Thursday.
Although these ballots are unlikely to change the results for Proposition B — which failed by 697 votes on Tuesday — Ott is hopeful the margin will ultimately sway in favor of Proposition A.
Proposition A — the bulk of the district’s improvements at $178.3 million — would have funded nearly 30 projects, including a new southeast elementary school for $38.2 million, infrastructure replacements and 14 classroom additions to existing campuses.
It was pegged to cost a homeowner with a $200,000 home valuation about $240 annually, while Proposition B would have cost the same homeowner $10 annually, according to Temple ISD.
“If the margin remains close for Proposition A, we will request a recount. If at that time the bond does not pass, I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process,” Ott said. “No matter what side of the vote, our entire community has highlighted these things throughout the bond process.”
The fourth-year superintendent noted how the needs outlined in the $184.9 million package were determined by the hundreds of stakeholders who participated in Temple ISD’s three citizen advisory committee meetings on June 17, July 8 and Aug. 4.
“Our engagement with the community has been nonstop,” Ott, who led an additional 13 neighborhood bond presentations, said. “They picked the projects and packaged the bond. We purposefully worked with the community in that way … so no matter how this goes, we have a plan for the future of the school district.”
Ott suspects that a majority of the votes against the bond were in response to external factors.
“I think it’s just the overall uncertainty of the economic climate,” he said. “Anything I’ve read or heard from people opposing the TISD bond wasn’t because of the content of the bond or the process. In fact, even people that have voted against have highlighted the school district’s community engagement and the content.”
Ott, who is proud of how the district has conducted the process so far, said Temple ISD’s response will determine how they will be judged.
“Our response will be consistent with our values prior to the election,” he said. “Temple ISD will continue serving our kids and improving their lives the ‘Temple way.’ This is just what we do.”
With facility needs still necessary — considering growth trends within the district — Temple ISD plans to re-engage with the community in the future.
“We’re going to remain forward thinking … and no matter how it goes, we need to operate with grace, positivity and honesty with the community,” Ott said.
Other bond elections
Like Temple ISD, the Cameron and Bartlett independent school districts also had bonds that failed on Tuesday.
Bartlett ISD — which had called for a $20 million bond election — was eager to undergo a series of district-wide projects aimed at improving security and safety while preparing for growth.
“We have two classrooms on the very end of our middle school that are falling into the ground,” Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger previously said. “When they fell in, a pipe burst causing a big water leak … and it’s gotten to the point now, where the door jams are severely out of kilter and ceiling tiles are falling from the ceiling.”
Meanwhile, Cameron ISD’s $14.5 million bond was envisioned to make the original C.H. Yoe building a “functional part” of the Yoe High School campus.
The building, which was constructed in the 1920s, would have been home to “modern and future-ready” career and technical education programs.
“Based on the input from students, parents, community leaders, board members, high school campus leadership, high school teachers and district leadership … a consensus arose around the need to have hands-on and immersive CTE facilities for CISD, according to Cameron ISD.