Voters in Belton Independent School District will have a variety of choices this May when they go to the polls to cast their ballots in municipal elections.
Friday was the deadline across the state for people to file as candidates in various local elections, from school boards to city council races.
Karen Rudolph, spokeswoman for Belton ISD, announced Friday that the district will have two contested board of trustee races as well as a bond election. The contested races include the seats on the board for Area 1 and Area 5.
In Area 1, incumbent trustee Jeff Norwood, who also serves as president of the board, will face challengers Dwayne Gossett and Dave Choquette.
Area 5 incumbent, and board secretary Manuel Alcozer will face challenger Brandon Hall.
Area 3 trustee Suzanne M. McDonald, a former school board president, is unopposed.
Belton ISD also plans to hold a $173.8 million bond election on May 7.
Temple City Council
Temple will have two City Council races with unopposed incumbent candidates. These races are District 1 with Jessica Walker and District 4 occupied by Wendell Williams.
Temple ISD
Temple ISD will hold a $164.8 million bond election on May 7 that will fund a new $38.2 million elementary school, add 14 classrooms to existing campuses, and allow for a series of infrastructure improvements.
Trustees for District 1 and District 6 also will be elected on May 7 to serve three-year terms that expire in May 2025. However, incumbents Virginia Suarez in District 1 and Shannon Gowan in District 6 are unopposed.
Belton City Council
Officials in Belton said the city had three open races this year on its city council, but no contested races.
Mayor Wayne Carpenter filed to run for Place 6 on the council, with incumbent Daniel Bucher filing for Place 5.
Stephanie O’Banion filed to run for the open Place 7 seat following Councilman Guy O’Banion’s decision not to run for reelection. She is the wife of Guy O’Banion.
Salado Board of Aldermen
Michael Coggin has filed for reelection as the village of Salado’s mayor, while incumbents Jason Howard and Paul Cox have both filed for election as aldermen.
Salado ISD
For Salado ISD, Superintendent Michael Novotny said the district will have three seats up for grabs on its board of trustees.
The three positions include two seats for full three-year terms and one seat for an unexpired term with two years left.
The two candidates running for the unexpired term are Christi Carlson and Chris Diem.
Five candidates have filed for the two seats with full terms, including incumbent Amy McLane. The other candidates are Sam Dowdy Jr., Rick Marruffo, Jim Reed and Marlon Reed.
Troy City Council
The city of Troy has three city council members with expiring terms. Laurie Bailey, James Hicks and Tony Vick are all up for reelection. City Administrator Gary Smith said Bailey and Hicks filed paperwork to be placed on the ballot and Vick had verbally informed them she was going to file before the deadline. Smith said no other parties had filed by Thursday.
Troy ISD
Troy ISD will have three seats on its school board up for election this May, with two for full terms and one for an unexpired term.
Amy McKissick, who was originally appointed to fill the unexpired term, is running unopposed for the position.
For the two seats with full terms, five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring. The two seats are currently occupied by incumbents Bill Negron and Jon Gersbach. The challengers for the two seats are Jeffery Ware, Linda Pittman and Melissa Mensch.
Rogers City Council
The city of Rogers will have three open council seats this May, with eight candidates having filed to run, in addition to a bond election.
City officials said all three of the seats are decided at-large with the candidates receiving the most votes winning the seats.
The three incumbents for the race are Ernest Stroud, Jeff Watson and Doyle R. Harris. The challengers are Sharon Watkins, Thomas Williams, Della Lashbrook, David Lee and Courtney Watson.
The city has also called a $2 million bond election to fund needed work on the city’s roads and underground infrastructure.
Rogers ISD
Joe Craig, superintendent of Rogers ISD, said the district has three board of trustee seats open this year.
The seats, which are chosen at large, currently belong to Dr. Trey Richter, Ryan Sebek and David Schiller.
Craig reported only Richter has turned in his application among the three incumbents. The challengers in the race are Rachelle Alexander, Chad Green, Sara Fuchs, Moody Glasgow and Eric Landeros.
Little River-Academy
Little River-Academy will host their city council election with three seats up for vote in May.
Incumbents Paul Williams, Russell Nelson and Jack Bennett have filed to run again in addition to challenger Brandon Adkinson. The candidates that receive the most votes win the seats.
Academy ISD
Billy Harlan, superintendent of Academy ISD, said five people have filed to run for the district’s three open school board seats.
The incumbents on the board include Adam Fossett, Jason Lambert and Jason Martinez. The challengers for the three seats are Amy Adcock and Joseph Lewis.
Holland City Council
Officials in Holland said the city has three races up for election this year.
The positions for the city’s mayor, as well as two city council districts are up for vote. Officials said only Doug McNulty, the incumbent for Council District 4, had filed so far.
Holland ISD
Holland ISD has three seats up for election this year on its school board, will all three incumbents running unopposed. The incumbents are Mike Cearley, Michael Kurtz and Cliff Cosper.
Cameron ISD
Cameron ISD has two three-year terms and one unexpired two-year term up for election. The district received two applications for the three-year terms from Alan Patterson and Dr. Isaiah Logan, and one application for the unexpired term from Annisha Williams. No other candidates filed.
Voters also will decide on a $15.9 million bond election that would raise residents’ tax rate by 2.5 cents.
Staff writers Joel Valley and Christian Betancourt contributed to this report.