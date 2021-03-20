In the summer of 2002, Bill Engvall, Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy barnstormed the country with their unique brand of working-class humor. Foxworthy already was a comedy sensation, and the tour lifted Bill, Ron and Larry to similar stardom.
Engvall was an immediate fan favorite, and he has been called the funniest man in America. Some folks in Temple, however, say he isn’t even the funniest Bill Engvall.
Born on May 4, 1934, in Temple, William Ray Engvall Sr. — the comedian’s dad — was a talented Scott & White anesthesiologist who always had a joke to tell.
He began his medical career with the U.S. Public Health Service in Keams Canyon, Ariz., where he worked at a Native American hospital. He moved his family to Richardson in 1972 to pursue further education as an anesthesiologist. After the younger Bill graduated high school, the family moved to Temple where senior worked at Scott & White and taught Texas A&M medical students.
Dr. Mark Richardson did his anesthesia residency at S&W and knew Engvall well.
“Dr. Bill Engvall Sr. was the funniest man I’ve ever known,” Richardson said. “I think he was much funnier than his son, Bill Engvall Jr., who is also a funny man.”
Richardson said he once asked Dr. Engvall how he came up with his funny jokes.
“He said, ‘It’s not the jokes but rather the telling of the jokes.’”
“We were walking down a hallway headed toward the crowded anesthesia lounge,” Richardson recalled. “He said, ‘I want you to listen. When we enter the lounge, I am going to tell a joke, but listen carefully to my story.’”
The doctors entered the lounge and Engvall began a very animated telling of his story. Richardson listened carefully.
“The story was convoluted and made no sense at all, but that didn’t stop everyone in the lounge from laughing hysterically. He turned and looked at me with an all-knowing look.”
“The story had made no sense,” Richardson said. “There was nothing funny about it at all, but he told the joke with such enthusiasm that everyone in the room was laughing so hard they were grabbing their sides. I was the only one in the room who was stone faced, not laughing, and I realized what he had meant. The telling of a joke was much more important than the joke itself.”
Richardson said Dr. Engvall had hundreds, maybe thousands, of the funniest jokes ever told in his head, but more importantly he knew the art of telling a joke. He was a master storyteller.
Joy Lynn Villines Smith held several positions during her career at S&W, and she was a medical secretary when she knew Dr. Engvall.
“He was very funny,” she said. “The secretaries loved it when he came through to make us laugh.”
Those who worked at S&W with Dr. Engvall said he was kind, compassionate, creative, intelligent and very, very funny. He was a man who truly loved life.
An entry in the guestbook after Dr. Engvall’s death in 2018 is testimony to the good doctor’s compassion:
“I have the sweetest memory of Dr. Engvall explaining anesthesia to my 7-year-old (son) as he was preparing for eye surgery in 1979. As he explained the procedure, he was drawing this cartoon of Donald Duck blowing up a balloon. Dr. Engvall was a one-of-a-kind treasure.”
This story was originally written for the Our Town Temple Facebook group.