Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow will serve as a “stand-alone school of choice” beginning the 2022-23 academic year — a transition approved by Belton ISD trustees on Monday.
Trustees voted 6-1 to approve the measure since the campus has been operating as a program of Belton High School since Lake Belton High School opened in fall 2020. Suzanne McDonald, a Belton ISD trustee for Area 3, was the lone trustee who opposed the move.
Arturo Lomeli, Belton ISD’s executive director of secondary campus leadership, noted how the district first began to evaluate the effectiveness of project-based learning at Belton New Tech last spring.
“Stakeholders evaluated the benefits and challenges of the current model as a program of Belton High School,” he said in a staff report. “Feedback has been gathered from students, teachers, parents, district leaders, (Belton High School), and other New Tech schools throughout Texas.”
Following these discussions, Lomeli said administrators came to an understanding.
“Based on these discussions, there is … strong belief that in order for New Tech to innovate, evolve and thrive, it would be best served as a stand-alone campus,” he said. “The challenge is when this change will take place and which groups of student groups would be impacted.”
However, Lomeli pegged the 2022-23 academic year as an appropriate window.
“Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, New Tech should become a stand-alone campus with its own academic programs, enhanced career and technical educational offerings and new extracurricular opportunities,” Lomeli said. “The transition would occur over two years.”
Current sophomores and juniors at Belton New Tech will not have any changes to their current campus experiences, according to Belton ISD.
“Current freshmen will have the choice to either become a full-time New Tech student or enroll at their home campus,” Lomeli said. “Current New Tech freshmen, who live in the Lake Belton High School attendance zone, will have the option to remain at (Belton High) as a full-time student.”
Several students and parents — during public comments held during meetings on Sept. 20 and Monday — told trustees that they would prefer for Belton New Tech to remain under its current learning environment.
McDonald, a former school board president, also voiced her concern about the transition’s timing.
“Right now, I’m not feeling this,” McDonald said during the meeting on Monday. “I know there’s a lot of good reasons … for New Tech becoming its own stand-alone school. Yes, that’s great. However, the communication of that timing is what’s in question in my mind. I really think the best way we can recover as a board … is to grandfather those ninth-graders in.”
Although Belton ISD still moved forward with a new model for Belton New Tech, Lomeli said he was grateful for the comments the district received.
“I think that shows the passion by which our students, families and staff have,” he said during a meeting on Monday. “I appreciate them for all their words and passion for New Tech. It shows how special New Tech really is.”
Lomeli added how there is a group of parents excited about the change.
“There’s a set of parents that are also very much excited for the idea that New Tech would become its own school ... and that they’ll be a part of their own school community,” Lomeli said. “Those parents do exist.”
Ty Taggart, Belton ISD’s trustee at-large, said he would not have supported the move if he thought it would negatively impact the campus.
“I love what we do on that campus,” Taggart, who noted his family ties to noted World War II veteran Henry T. Waskow, said. “I want to see it grow and become something outstanding in the future. We have to make a tough call, and I think sometimes being on this board we have to make decisions that aren’t the best for every single person.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith told trustees everyone has lost some sleep over this issue.
“But we think this is the best recommendation to ensure that we have a small school of choice in Belton ISD for the future … and that we have students and staff that can help us build the programs to be sustainable programs,” he said.
Any fiscal implications will be determined in the coming months, as program and course offerings for New Tech are finalized, the district said.