The push to defund police departments hasn’t spread to Bell County.
No community calls were made to defund either the Temple or Belton police departments as one Central Texas city — Austin — decided to cut its police department budget by $150 million after criticism over the killing of an unarmed black Hispanic man.
On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he and top Texas leaders will push for legislation next year that would freeze property tax revenues for cities that cut police budgets after the Austin City Council approved a budget that will cut police funding by one-third and reinvest money in social services, The Texas Tribune reported.
The killing of Michael Dean — an unarmed black Temple resident in December 2019 by then-officer Carmen DeCruz — led to peaceful community protests and calls for police reform but not defunding. The incident occurred months before the officer-involved death of George Floyd that led to nationwide protests.
City Councils in Temple and Belton have strongly supported their police departments by increasing staffing and equipment nearly every year.
Temple NAACP President Bennie Walsh said he believes the community needs to become more involved in law enforcement because the “Michael Dean situation is not over.”
Public perception of the police has changed drastically since Sept. 11, 2001, when police officers were praised or celebrated as heroes, said Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.
Peaceful protesters in Temple, Belton and other Bell County cities have accused law enforcement agencies of racial profiling and use of excessive force, as well as discrimination against blacks.
The leadership of local police departments often “say the right things,” community organizer Patrick Arryn Narvaiz, a member of Change is Here, said.
The departments worked well with his security teams at recent rallies, he said, adding that Temple Police Department still has issues with its everyday interactions with people of all races.
Narvaiz stressed that even with experienced leadership of Temple and Belton police, there hasn’t been enough training and education — especially in dealing with black and Hispanic residents. It isn’t the police chiefs he fears — it is the officers, he said.
Walsh said he believes Temple Police Department policies on the books since the 1950s need to be changed because they don’t work, he said. “They’re ancient history,” he said.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds — who joined the department in June — said he doesn’t agree there are old policies on the books. He is going through them, and a committee went through them in 2018, he said. However, he believes agencies should always review all police procedures and the use of force.
“It’s good to go back,” Reynolds said.
DeCruz, a nine-year veteran of the Temple Police Department and a former Fort Hood soldier, was accused of violating three department policies from the Dec. 2 shooting before he resigned from the agency, ending an internal investigation. Days later, DeCruz was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He was indicted on that charge and was released from the Bell County Jail after posting bail.
Dean reportedly drove to a well-lit area before he stopped his vehicle. Video reportedly showed DeCruz tried to grab Dean’s car keys with one hand while holding his handgun in the other hand — prompting the weapon to fire. Dean was struck in the head, instantly killing him, an arrest affidavit said.
Police reform
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said he expects next year’s Legislature to take up police reform efforts, following up on the Sandra Bland Act that became Texas law on Sept. 1, 2017.
The law is intended to stop the escalation of traffic stops by making sure law enforcement officers are taught to de-escalate situations as part of their basic training and continuing education. It also orders county jails to address people with mental health and substance abuse problems. Those individuals are supposed to be diverted toward treatment.
Shine said he thought the arbitration process through which police officers can appeal when disciplined would be revised by the Legislature so it can work adequately.
The current arbitration system is available under state law created in 1947 to address problems in local government such as nepotism, lack of due process in disciplinary matters and inequitable hiring practices. A Telegram report in 2014 — when two Temple officers were reinstated to the force after a 14-year-old’s collarbone was broken and no report filed — quoted local legal experts that the system can have both advantages and disadvantages.
Handling complaints
Reynolds and Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis both described the best practices that departments should use during police encounters.
“We’re certainly a more professional agency than we were years ago,” Ellis said. “Are we going to make some people unhappy by enforcing the law? Absolutely.”
Reynolds said racial profiling is not acceptable at the Temple Police Department.
“Bias-based and/or racial profiling are not accepted or condoned here,” Reynolds said. “Anyone who said they don’t like another race won’t be hired.”
He said candidates are thoroughly vetted and receive complete training — even biannually.
Ellis said the Belton department has had some complaints but not a lot. Most complaints were for improper police procedures, behavior unbecoming of an officer, excessive force and rude or unprofessional conduct.
Ellis — also president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association — said he believes there is room for police reform. Among the proposed ways departments can change include: enhancing public trust and legitimacy by how they operate; improve hiring practices through comprehensive background checks; create a statewide database of decertified officers; enhance training programs in de-escalation; and focus on community policing principles.
“We can always improve, socially and culturally,” Reynolds said.
Wilkison said legislation is not needed to rid departments of “bad cops.” His viewpoint is that city councils can vote to change a department’s priorities.
“The truth is officers are recruited, screened psychologically, hired and trained by chiefs of police. Everything they know professionally they’ve been taught by the police department and the city of Temple,” Wilkison said.
Wilkison said he believes elected officials step too often into the area of law enforcement officers’ laws, hiring standards, training and working conditions.
Ellis, however, said his department self-polices itself through work performance evaluations. Many complaints are internal when videos are reviewed monthly for each officer. It’s an accountability procedure, he said. Anytime something happens, opportunities to train are looked for.
“It’s trust built over time, relationships made with the community and meeting the needs and expectations of that community that makes Belton PD different,” Ellis said. He believes the differences center around treating people with compassion, dignity and respect, as well as being fair and impartial.
Black experiences
A difference between the training of law enforcement officers and how a person is raised can cause a clash — or lead to change.
“Cops have no understanding of what being black in America means,” Narvaiz said.
He said that sometimes it’s not racism that causes a problem with police officers, but might be a failure to be taught how to deal with people who are black or Hispanic.
He explained what he and others in the “black and brown” population were taught as children if they are stopped by a police officer of any ethnicity.
“Drive to a nearby place that is well-lit and has cameras before you stop. Make no sudden movements. Put your license, insurance and registration on the dash so you don’t have to move anywhere to get them for an officer,” Narvaiz said. “Then put both hands on the steering wheel or up in the air.”
Narvaiz explained dealing with police officers, for him, feels like being in survival mode. He said a person can do everything right but still feel violated.
Texas has been a racially discriminating state for many years, Walsh said, and it hasn’t changed. Some officers come to Texas because they want to work in that kind of environment, he said.
“It’s sad we’re still dealing with this in 2020,” he said.
Walsh talked about what he called “generational curses.” Children don’t see color — parents do, he said. Walsh believes racism is perpetuated by parents, and said racism is strong in Temple.
Responding to the community
Police departments can handle officer-involved violence in different ways.
The video of the Dean shooting has not been released by Temple Police, the city of Temple or the Texas Rangers, who became the investigating agency in the case. DeCruz’s name as the shooter wasn’t given until about a week after Dean was killed.
The narrative of what happened wasn’t released until more than two months later, and it was weeks later before the arrest affidavit was made available.
In contrast, Fort Worth Police Department acted swiftly when a white police officer shot and killed Atatiana Koquice Jefferson, 28, a black woman, on Oct. 12 in her own home. The officer went to a call from a neighbor that said Jefferson’s front door was open. Jefferson went to her window, saw police outside and the officer shot her through the window. The officer resigned on Oct. 14, was arrested for murder and indicted Dec. 20.
The day after the shooting, Fort Worth Police publicly released the video of the shooting and an account of what happened — an example of transparency to the media and the public.
Temple Chief Reynolds talked about several different topics related to police reform, racial profiling and the Dean case. When it came to the Dean shooting, he pointed out the case is in the district attorney’s hands and the video won’t be released.
“I can’t speak to this case,” he said.