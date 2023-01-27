BELTON — Carmen DeCruz, the former Temple officer on trial for manslaughter, told a Texas Ranger investigator in a recorded interview that he didn’t intentionally shoot Michael Dean during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019.
Most of Dean’s family would later step out of the courtroom Friday afternoon as software-stabilized video of the body camera worn by DeCruz was viewed by jurors.
DeCruz made a traffic stop near Little River Road and Loop 363 and immediately executed a ‘felony takedown’ on the vehicle driven by Dean due to the fact Dean didn’t immediately pull over and because crime was prevalent in the area, according to testimony Friday.
DeCruz pulled around Dean’s vehicle and parked in front of it to block Dean in, exited his police vehicle around the front with his Glock 22 drawn and commanded Dean at gunpoint from the open passenger door to turn the vehicle off and surrender the keys.
Dean died from a gunshot wound to the head when the ex-officer pulled the trigger on his .40-caliber weapon, according to an arrest affidavit.
“The way he (Dean) was acting in the car driving, the way he wasn’t complying with my commands, I assumed he was either wanted or had drugs or guns,” DeCruz told a Texas Rangers investigator in testimony played for jurors on Friday.
DeCruz hinted to the Rangers that Dean may have been reaching for DeCruz’s gun as he reached for the keys, but jurors may have a different view Friday after they saw video stabilized by experts at the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“Did you intentionally pull the trigger?” a Ranger investigator asked DeCruz.
“No sir,” DeCruz answered.
Prosecutors on Friday called Jeff Kelly, a firearms and tool expert with DPS who said DeCruz’s pistol had a typical trigger pull for that model of about seven pounds. Kelly said there was nothing wrong with DeCruz’s gun.
“I found the firearm was functional with no malfunctions during test firing,” Kelly said.
Prosecutor Shelly Strimple asked Kelly if DeCruz’s Glock 22 was at all capable of firing without user input.
“Could that gun go off?” Strimple asked.
“No ma’am,” Kelly replied.
Upon cross examining Kelly, DeCruz’s defense attorney Robert McCade asked if some police departments issue heavier triggers, to which Kelly replied there were. New York police officers apparently are now required to carry Glock handguns with 12-pound triggers.
“They changed from a revolver to a Glock and they wanted the trigger pulls to be the same,” Kelly said.
Further south, it’s not that common for police-issued handguns to contain 12-pound triggers.
“Is it common for a firearm like a Glock 22 to have a 12-pound trigger pull?” Strimple, the prosecutor, asked. Kelly replied ‘no,’ but added that local departments were free to modify their weapons.
Prosecutors also linked the handgun used in the shooting to DeCruz through DNA evidence. Items found on Dean after the shooting were also tested for DNA.
DeCruz was indicted on a charge of manslaughter by a Bell County grand jury on Feb. 10, 2020.
Dean’s shooting death received national attention as officer-involved shootings of black men were publicized following George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Michigan in 2020.
The jury of nine men and five women, which includes two alternates, will return Monday under the guidance of state District Judge Paul LePak at the Bell County Justice Center’s 146th District Courtroom to continue the trial, which could stretch midway into next week.