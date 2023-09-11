The vanishing waters of Lake Belton are giving up ghosts of long-lost 19th century settlers.
When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed in 1954 the $13.6 million flood control dam on the Leon River in Bell County that would create Lake Belton, water submerged a string of small communities, drowning the buildings but not the memories.
Ironically, the current drought is revealing vestiges of other times and other lives among the tossed trash and tires littered across the stone outcrops.
These are all reminders of the farm communities that dotted the territory called Tennessee Valley. Completed in 1968, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, too, has stories.
Sometimes they are embellished; sometimes they are wistful. They are all interesting glimpses of Bell County’s past.
Nestled between the Sparta mountains and a curve in the Leon River, Tennessee Valley is actually the overall name for more than a dozen hamlets dotted in a vast expanse now covered by Lake Belton.
Inhabitants were tight-knit extended families, industrious settlers of English-Irish-Scottish lineage who eked out subsistence livings. Some settlements may have started as early as 1844, but gained stability in 1851, when eight families established permanent homes.
Among the most endearing stories were chronicled by Madie Brown Smith (1909-1928), longtime Temple Daily Telegram reporter in her weekly column, “Hi Neighbor,” that she wrote for 20 years, garnering an armful of awards along the way.
She related her memories of living in “The Valley” — some endearing, some funny, some heartbreaking. All struck a tender spot with her readers, whether they were old-timers or newcomers to Bell County.
As she watched the 100-foot intake tower at the dam rise up in 1954, she wrote, “There are no notes of tragedy or complaining. … It is in tune with the valley, a gentle, soft-furrowed valley with no harshness or fighting resistance in its heart. … The rising waters of the lake will one day still its voice, but now the tower joins in the melody of birds and attuned nature in requiem to a … little valley whose gifts to mankind are part and parcel of an eternal cycle.”
Here are just a few settlements now part of the two lakes’ lore: Tennessee Valley, located on the Leon River five miles northwest of Belton, was founded in 1851 by settlers who named the new settlement for their former home in central Tennessee. The major business was a commercial pecan orchard in the 1920s; in 1948, the community had two churches and two businesses.
Aiken, on the Leon River 12 miles northwest of Belton, had a steam saw and flour mill.
During the Civil War, the population of 600 became an important contributor to the Confederacy with a cabinet shop, leather tan yard, shoe and saddle shop, hat factory, whiskey distillery, and wood and blacksmith shops for the manufacture and repair of wagons. It had disappeared from maps by 1948.
Bland, founded in about 1880, was originally named Pokerville, supposedly derived from the originally founder who had a fondness for playing poker with his store customers. Later, the community was renamed for an early settler. Bland was notable as a producer of moonshine and illegal alcohol production. Former postmaster Oleane Trimmier Ludwick (1910-1997) said, “There has been enough ‘likker’ made in ‘them there’ hills to float the Queen Mary. … In those days man could not live on bread alone, so a little extra income was necessary.” By 1949, its population had declined to 20, and the settlement had one business.
Owl Creek, a tiny community off State Highway 36 about 14 miles northwest of Temple, is named for a nearby creek. Settlement in the area began as early as the 1850s. By the 1890s Owl Creek had its own school district that served the children of farming families. After the construction of Lake Belton in the 1950s Owl Creek Park opened on the upper north shore of the reservoir and provided picnicking, camping and other recreational facilities. Owl Creek remained sparsely populated; no population figures were available until 1990, when the census recorded 45 residents.
Sparta, situated on Cowhouse Creek nine miles northwest of Belton, had a nearby grain mill, an essential service in agrarian economies that was built in the late 1860s. The post office opened in 1873. By 1890, the town had 35 inhabitants, a mill and cotton gin, general store and blacksmith shop; the population had increased to 75 in 1896. The Sparta school had 52 pupils and one teacher in 1903. Sparta absorbed two neighboring communities: O’Hair’s Mill and Taylor’s Branch. At one time, O’Hair’s Mill had a blacksmith shop, store, flour and sawmill and cotton gin.
Allen, located about four miles south of Moffat (and not to be confused with the modern-day North Texas city in Collin County), once boasted three-story buildings, stores, saloon and blacksmith shop. During the Civil War, the town had a hat manufacturing factory used by the Confederate Army. A whiskey distillery distributed across the state by ox-drawn wagon. At its peak, Allen had nearly 1,000 residents. By the early 1950s, all that remained, according to Madie Smith, were “weed-covered piles of stone, a crumbling chimney or two, and here and there the rock foundations of an old house.”
Dog Ridge, according to legend, took its name from the dogs that settlers found running wild in the area after the Runaway Scrape in the 1830s. Dog Ridge School, or Mitchell School, was the focus of a common-school district by 1885 and had 42 students in 1903; the school closed in 1918. Located on U.S. Highway 190 three miles west of Belton, the community grew after the completion of nearby Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the 1960s.
Union Grove, located off FM 2484 about 10 miles southwest of Belton, began by the early 1900s. By the late 1960s, Stillhouse Hollow Lake was just to the north of the community. Though Union Grove still appeared on maps in the 1990s, apparently the school and its one business had long closed. In 2000, the population was four.