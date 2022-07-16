Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male injured.
Around 4:05 a.m., Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Main St., a news release said. The caller stated that a man was shot and limped to a convenience store in the 600 block of N. Third St. looking for help.
When officers arrived at the crime scene, shell casings were found. When officers arrived at the convenience store, they located the male victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.
This is an active investigation, anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously