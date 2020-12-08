The Stampede is stomping its way to state.
The Lake Belton High School marching band — which only has freshmen and sophomores — over the weekend earned a ticket to the University Interscholastic League Class 4A state competition slated for Monday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Stampede, composed of 95 students, placed fifth out of 26 bands at its area contest. The top six schools advanced to state, according to UIL.
“Our show title for this year is ‘The Future is Bright,’ and I can definitely say they have set the bar very high and the future for this program is blindingly bright,” said Bobby Yerigan, LBHS director of bands. “I am so proud of them and their accomplishments and I feel very lucky to be their director and be able to take them on this journey.”
Sophomore Tobbie Berrian, a drum major who also plays the trombone, said it feels great to make it to the top competition in Texas with such a young band.
“I think the best part about it is that if we can go to state now, how will we do in the future?” the 15-year-old said.
Sophomore Allison Hernandez, a color guard member, pointed out this is the inaugural year for Stampede. Lake Belton High School is the Belton Independent School District’s newest campus. It opened in August.
Although Allison, 16, is excited about going to state, something else was on the top of her mind when she found out about the Stampede’s performance.
“The first thing that went through my mind was how we’d have another week of morning practices and after being out all day until almost 10:30 p.m., I could feel the exhaustion of the next week already seeping in,” she joked. “I know we’re all going to be pushing ourselves extra hard until state on Monday. Apart from that, all I could feel was pride.”
Freshman Abbie Kuykendall, 14, was happy when Yerigan informed her about the Stampede’s performance.
“I was thinking of all the fun things that could happen on that day,” the snare drum and percussion player said. “I will be doing my best at rehearsals to be prepared. I also need to work on relaxing during performances.”
Tobbie said the marching band will spend the next week fixing the little details of their performance.
“With the judges’ feedback from the area contest we are able to fix and clean up parts in the music or marching to allow the Stampede to have the best experience at the state marching band contest,” freshman Anthony J. Adame, a trombone player, said.
Yergian pointed out marching band would be over by this time in a normal year — something 2020 has been anything but.
“With the pandemic and all the weirdness this year and schedules being adjusted, we are now at four and a half months of having marching season,” the bands director said. “These kids have worked hard and pushed through people missing for days because of quarantine, very cold temperatures in the morning rehearsals over the last few weeks, and so many other obstacles that this year has presented to us.”