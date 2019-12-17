CAMERON — A 15-year sentence was what a woman received Monday for her part in a brutal murder.
Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke of Somerville was offered a plea deal. In return for her guilty plea, a cap of 20 years was put on her possible sentence. She was charged with aggravated assault instead of murder in the death of Rockdale resident, 34-year-old Emily Hacker.
It wasn’t known Tuesday when Wesson-Zawadzke will be eligible, not entitled, for parole. Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey did not return a Telegram email or call by press time Tuesday.
Hacker was savagely beaten to death in a Rockdale home, and her body was put in a shallow grave and burned, according to affidavits.
All of the sentences for those involved in Hacker’s killing were reached after their sentences were capped.
John Stewart of Somerville also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and had a sentence cap of 20 years. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in nine years.
Instead of capital murder, Edward Brannon Barry and Candice Jones were charged with murder and sentenced to 50 years.
Terri Wilson, Hacker’s mother, said Monday that Stewart is appealing his 18-year sentence because he believes he shouldn’t serve that much time. Wilson received that information from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office, she said.