Temple High School Pitmasters

Temple High School Pitmasters barbecue team members are coach Allison Medrano, left, William Hardin, Jordan Magana, Erandy Perez, Reece Medrano, Anthony Rangel, coach Joe Medrano, staff sponsor Margaret Fyffe and, Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent.

 Courtesy

The Temple High School Pitmasters barbecue team capped off its inaugural campaign by claiming second place at the National High School BBQ Association’s National Championships, a competition in Hutton that featured the best high school teams in the United States going grill to grill.