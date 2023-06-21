The Temple High School Pitmasters barbecue team capped off its inaugural campaign by claiming second place at the National High School BBQ Association’s National Championships, a competition in Hutton that featured the best high school teams in the United States going grill to grill.
“We are beyond excited,” said Allison Medrano, who coaches the group along with her husband, Joe. “Right now, we don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”
Teams participating in the barbecue national competition prepared entries in six categories, and Temple scored high in three.
“We placed first in the pork butt category, fourth in chicken and fifth in street tacos,” Medrano said. “That was good enough to place second overall.”
“Each of the five members of our team play a specific role during competitions,” she said. “Reece Medrano is in charge of the ribs; Anthony Rangel is responsible for the chicken; William Hardin handles pork chops; Jordan Magana is in charge of street tacos; and Erandy Perez takes the lead on the Dutch oven dessert. The entire team had a hand in preparing the pork entry.”
The THS team competed in the state round last month and finished 16th, then rebounded this week in Hutto.
“The students were a little disappointed in their efforts at state,” she said. “They bounced back strongly.”
The Medranos say they expect another strong Temple Pitmasters team next year, although two members of this year’s squad — Hardin and Rangel — have graduated. Still, the success the team enjoyed in its very first year likely will attract newcomers.
The idea for starting a barbecue team at Temple High originated in the Career and Technical Education department with culinary arts teacher Margaret Fyffe taking the lead as staff sponsor. Fyffe approached Medrano, who has competed in barbecue cook-off’s across the state with his son, Reece, about coaching the team.
Joe and Reece Medrano have competed in two World Championships.
Joe Medrano accepted Fyffe’s offer and initially met with a group of 25 prospective team members. Once he explained the time commitment and what the expectations would be, the group dwindled to seven, and eventually ended with the current five-person team.
Although barbecue season is over for the year — and the high school cooking careers are over for the two seniors — that doesn’t mean team members will be hanging up their aprons.
“This is something I can keep doing,” Hardin said. “It may not lead to a career, but it is certainly something I want to keep doing and can do for the rest of my life.”