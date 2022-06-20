A Killeen man who injured by a non-lethal round during a standoff with Temple Police on Friday was wanted on an arrest warrant since December 2021.
Shaukind Santos, 24, was booked at the Bell County Jail at 11:24 a.m. Saturday. He faces charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex crime, a first-degree felony, an unknown third-degree felony charge, and three Class A misdemeanors for evading arrest, jail records show.
At about 1:40 p.m. Friday, Temple Police officers were dispatched to an accident on East Avenue H and South Martin Luther King Drive. Santos, who was involved in the accident, allegedly fled the scene on foot and was located by officers in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street, where a standoff with police ensued for about an hour before he was taken into custody.
Police negotiators could not end the confrontation so non-lethal force — two beanbag rounds and a taser — were simultaneously deployed, striking Santos in the upper chest and lower rib cage on his left side.
“The subject was transported to Baylor Scott & White hospital following the incident for a medical evaluation, and it was determined he sustained an injury to his spleen,” a news release said. “This injury is consistent with the deployment of one bean bag round. He has undergone surgery to remove his spleen and is in stable condition.”
Police are investigating the use of force during the incident to determine if it was excessive, the release said.
Santos’ burglary charge stems from Coryell County incident. An arrest affidavit was not immediately available in that case Monday because of the Juneteenth holiday.
The suspect also had a criminal background in Bell County.
Court records showed Santos received a five-year deferred adjudication sentence on April 27, 2021, for a Nov. 2, 2020, third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member with a previous conviction.
A motion to revoke his probation and a warrant for his arrest on the case was issued on Dec. 8, 2021, and it was served on Friday when he had the standoff with police in Temple.
His other convictions in Bell County were two separate Class A misdemeanor assaults that caused bodily injury cases in 2016 and 2018. He served 180 days in jail for the 216 case and another 65 days in jail for the 2018 case.