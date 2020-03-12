Two reportedly intoxicated motorcyclists speeding through Temple were arrested early Thursday morning, police said.
Ashley Pearl Pellett, 30, of Temple and Lieth Gregson Price, 33, of Harker Heights were arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
At about 2 a.m., officers saw two motorcyclists in the 400 block of South Main Street. Both were going well above the 30 mph marked speed limit, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said. One motorcyclist was stopped near the intersection of Avenue M and South First Street.
Pellett was the cyclist who was stopped and she field-tested positive for intoxication, Weems said. She was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail. She is charged with driving while intoxicated and racing on highway with previous conviction or with a DWI.
Officers were told there was a man sitting on the side of the road near the 100 block of West Avenue M. Price was identified as the second motorcyclist and also was intoxicated, officers said. He smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred.
Price were charged with public intoxication and racing on the highway with previous conviction or with a DWI.
Pellett’s bonds totaled $3,500 and Price’s bond was set at $2,000.