Students enrolled in the Career and Technical Education Center at Temple High School accounted for 243 industry-based certifications during the 2021-22 school year — 57 more than the previous year, according to the Temple Independent School District.
“Those certifications covered 15 different disciplines,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The CTE department also qualified 40 students for state competitions, and completed 244 service-based learning projects and events. Both of those totals are more than double the number from the 2020-21 school year.”
Denise Ayres, the district’s CTE director, emphasized how this upward trend is a source of pride for Temple ISD because it demonstrates their students’ readiness to join the local workforce.
“When students earn industry-recognized certifications, this shows employers they are ready to meet the technical challenges the workplace presents,” she said. “It shows students have the knowledge and skill necessary to be a valuable addition to a team, and it shows these students will need less on-the-job training than someone without this knowledge and skill. Thus, they are ready to jump right into the work at hand.”
Temple High School has nearly tripled the number of students earning industry-based certifications in recent years, as 65 students earned certifications through the CTE Center — which features 13 different career clusters, 20 programs of study and 87 different courses — in 2020 and 29 students in 2019, according to Temple ISD.
“The increased number of students earning an industry-based certification as well as the increased number of certifications earned demonstrates the workforce-aligned education happening across Temple ISD’s CTE programs,” Ayres said. “Partnerships with local businesses enable us to keep education relevant and meaningful, and these successes exemplify workforce readiness as a priority across CTE programs.”
Approximately 89% of Temple High School students participated in one of its CTE offerings during the 2021-22 school year and Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is proud of that accomplishment.
“CTE is rocking,” Ott told the Telegram. “So proud of our students and staff.”