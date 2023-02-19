A Central Texas group is continuing its mission to bring awareness to human and sex trafficking.
The reason? About 100 Bell County children are targeted by sex trafficking rings every year and other cases go unreported or are misclassified, said Janiece Charlez, a member of A Rose Program, which holds human trafficking awareness programs throughout the area.
“Sex trafficking and exploitation of our family members is happening right in our backyards,” she said. “We need to get together and unpack this topic that’s affecting our communities.”
Charlez learned about sex trafficking in a horrifying way: She lost her teenage daughter to the heinous crime.
“I didn’t even know what sex trafficking was,” Charlez said. “I thought Natalie was just acting out — teenagers do that. She was about 15 when I realized what was going on.”
Natalie was a student at Temple High and thought she had met the boyfriend of her dreams, Charlez said. That wasn’t the case.
“She was being recruited and groomed,” Charlez said. “She was living at home and really wasn’t a wild child. The young man seemed respectful and charming, and she fell for him.”
Natalie became entangled in a web of forced sex, and Charlez said the family went from being carefree and fun to fighting the battle of their lives.
“We tried everything to rescue Natalie,” she said. “I became an expert at following her through websites that sell people and Facebook posts made by her and her captors. It’s how I followed her.
“While it appeared on the outside that this was a choice Natalie was making for herself, I quickly learned that it was only through coercion, threats and drug manipulation that they were able to control her.”
Natalie turned 21 on Sept. 15, 2016. One week later, she was found murdered in Houston.
“Because this horrible thing happened to my sweet little girl, I have dedicated my life to making sure it doesn’t happen to someone else’s child,” Charlez said. “I celebrate Natalie’s life by sharing her story in the hopes that it will serve as a wake-up call to all of us.”
The technique used to recruit Natalie is called “boyfriending,” and the recruiter likely was in a situation similar to his victims. In other words, he was recruited and manipulated into finding prey for a crime ring who in turn sold the victims to the highest bidder.
“He was affiliated with a larger sex-trafficking ring and had connections with groups in Waco, Houston and Dallas,” Charlez said.
The situation with Natalie was bitter, she said.
“There was a lot of guilt and shame,” she said. “I would wonder: ‘What did I do? What did I not do?’”
Unfortunately, Natalie’s case is too familiar. Human trafficking can occur in any community where there are teens to manipulate and an illegal black market to service. Last year, there were more than 11,000 cases of human trafficking reported in the United States, and that includes 7,859 cases of sex trafficking.
Charlez said only a small percentage of actual occurrences are reported. Many cases end up classified as another crime such as sexual assault, which makes exact sex-trafficking numbers difficult to establish.
According to the FBI, human trafficking is the second-fastest growing crime in America. Texas has become the No. 2 hub in the nation for trafficking activity, the agency said.
Charlez said the average age of a person when they are first targeted is between 11 and 14 years old, and with the increased presence of social media, children even younger are targeted.
“It usually starts with pornography,” she said. “Kids are talked into sending compromising photos through social media, then the traffickers use the photos to demand more. It’s a process called sextortion. These people get images and then threaten the kids if they don’t do specific acts.
“Porn is a drug. It changes the pathways of the brain. It is highly addictive, and porn users sometimes start looking for different variations and start acting out on humans. At some point, looking at nude photos doesn’t satisfy their urges.”