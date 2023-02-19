A Temple mother who lost her 21-year-old daughter after she was found dead in Houston will be at a Traffick 911 presentation 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Temple Bible Church

Janiece Charlez, Natalie Fisher’s mother, will try to give people a parent’s insight into sex trafficking of minors, how devastating it is and what is happening in Temple, Belton, Killeen and throughout Central Texas.