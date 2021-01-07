Bonham Middle School in Temple was under an hour-long lockdown Thursday while police searched for a suspect in South Temple.
The lockdown occurred after Temple Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in a trench coat at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Corral, 5101 S. General Bruce Drive.
Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said officers made contact with Geohn Fitzgerald, 36, and discovered he carried a large knife. Fitzgerald then ran into a wooded area located behind the restaurant and up a hill from Bonham Middle School at 4600 Midway Drive.
Many Temple officers responded, including patrol, K-9 and traffic units, Arreguin said. Bell County Sheriff’s deputies joined the search as officers saw the suspect near Smith Supply Co. on Midway Road.
Bonham Middle School was placed under a lockout for about an hour, Arreguin said.
A resident spotted Fitzgerald near Midway Mobile Home Park and notified police.
A sheriff’s deputy found Fitzgerald about 1 p.m. in the creek near Valley View and Robinhood drives.
Fitzgerald was arrested without further incident, Arreguin said. Fitzgerald has a parole warrant, she said. He was evaluated by EMS workers and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for possible dehydration.