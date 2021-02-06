BELTON — An expansion to Bell County’s jail is coming, but a quickly growing inmate population is not leaving the county with many options.
The Commissioners Court met Monday to weigh two temporary solutions to the problem — pay to house inmates in other jails or build a temporary facility.
Commissioners talked for more than an hour about the two options, comparing costs and benefits, before deciding to favor a new facility. The county will now need to consider the specifics of the project, including the size, capacity and cost of the new structure.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, attended the workshop along with representatives from both GHC Architects and MRB Group, the architects working on the jail expansion.
Room at the jail has been filling up rapidly in the past several months, with inmates forced to sit in jail as they await jury trials to resume. The Texas Supreme Court suspended all jury trials in March due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday the jail, whose number of inmates can shift by the hour, had 1,033 inmates in its system with 91 housed in the McLennan and Burnet county jails.
“We don’t have much wiggle room,” Buuck said. “It is really based on the available beds in those counties with whom we have the agreements.”
Please see JAIL, 2A
Commissioner Russell Schneider, who researched the temporary structure option for the county, said even with the cost of a structure he was sure one able to handle 100 inmates would quickly pay for itself.
“I feel comfortable that staffing, and the construction of a building that would house 100 overflow (inmates), would pay for itself in a year,” Schneider said. “I still think we would be money ahead and have a structure, and a trained body of jailers that we could use in the new facility. Because you can’t get those people overnight.”
Schneider did the math for holding an average 100 inmates in other facilities per year, estimating a cost of about $65 per inmate per day.
This cost comes out to be more than $2.37 million each year, not including cost of transportation and medical visits while at these facilities.
For the temporary jail, commissioners decided they wanted to pursue a metal structure over a canvas one, for both cost and possible future uses.
The location of the temporary facility would still be on the jail campus, north of the existing jail, which would have a road connection to the current jail facility.
Adam Fishbein, with GHC Architects, said that from his initial look at the site online he estimates the county could fit three pods of 48 inmates each, for a total of 144 inmates, at the proposed site. He said this estimate could change after an in-person inspection of the site.
The inmates being housed in the site would be a combination of minimum- and medium-security prisoners, which are allowed to be housed together.
Schneider said his current estimate for the cost of the structure would be between $11 and $15 a square foot, with interior finish out and concrete slab bringing the total up to about $100 a square foot.
The numbers brought by Schneider looked at a 110-foot by 50-foot building, for a total of 5500 square feet, aimed at holding 100 inmates. He estimated this would cost the county about $550,000 before factoring in personnel.
Buuck said the facility would require 30 new jail staff — 26 corrections officers, two corporals and two sergeants — to manage the population.
The county estimates the annual salary of these new employees to be about $1.4 million. The new jail staff would also require training, which Buuck estimated would take between three and six months.
Schneider said even if the construction of the facility cost the county $1 million, that would only be $2.6 million the first year and $1.6 million each following year. He argued this would be better than the current situation of $2.4 million a year, which would increase if the jail population rises.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said only one option, between construction and sending inmates to other counties, gave Bell County anything for the money.
“I don’t know that we really do save money, but we get something back that we are not going to get right now by sending the money out of the county,” Blackburn said.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said he thought the new building would see use even after the jail expansion was completed.
Schumann suggested using the space in the future as a place to hold and evaluate mental health patients.
“The thing that makes this so attractive from the big scheme of what we are trying to do with an expansion of the jail is that we can talk about actually attaching this to the existing facility,” Schumann said. “Once we complete the jail expansion, this particular location would be available, no matter what we want to do with the jail.”
The repurposed facility could be a way to help get those with mental health issues help instead of housing them in jail.
Schumann also pointed out that with the proximity of the land to the jail, those needing incarceration would be able to be transported quickly.
Mental health facilities for the jail expansion have been a priority of Schumann and the other commissioners, with it being a main topic for discussion during the meeting with the architects.
Commissioners plan to discuss the possible bid process for the temporary facilities during their 10 a.m. workshop meeting Monday.