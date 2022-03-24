The Rotary Club of Temple will donate more than $15,000 to the Rotary International Disaster Response Fund — financing that will provide food, water, medical equipment and shelter for Ukrainian refugees.
During a meeting on Thursday, Rod Henry, the Rotary Club of Temple’s president, thanked members for exceeding the organization’s initial goal of $10,000.
“Rotary is all about service, community, vocation, environment, youth services and international relations … and our members have really stepped up and responded quickly the last two weeks,” he said. “All of the $15,330 we raised is going to be directed to Rotary districts impacted by the influx of refugees. That makes you really proud to be a member of the Rotary Club.”
Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Moldova and Romania are among the countries where Rotary Clubs are currently coordinating on-the-ground efforts.
“According to the United Nations, more than 2 million people — most of them women and children — have sought refuge in neighboring countries and across Europe, while about 1 million more people have been displaced within Ukraine,” Rotary International posted to its website.
Jack Jones, a former president with the Rotary Club of Temple, was pleased to see that his fellow members were eager to assist in the relief efforts through this funding channel.
“If you have never felt immensely proud to be a Rotarian, today is the day,” he said in an email to club members. “I am incredibly proud, impressed and not the least bit surprised at what Rotary Clubs all over the world are doing to help the people of Ukraine.”
He stressed how members continued to prove that they speak with actions and not just words.
“They do so immediately and with unified effort,” Jones said. “When people are suffering and in need of care, they can always count on Rotary to be the first to step up. We are truly all citizens of the same world.”