Bell County reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday, raising the toll to 877 as cases continue to drop.
Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the two new deaths included a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s.
Cases drop
Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Thursday for a total of 110 active cases, one less than the day before.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 30.31 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,286 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,299 have recovered, and 877 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 39 of the 10,024 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD did not report on its dashboard due to spring break.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Free vaccinations and testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.