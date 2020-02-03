BELTON — Despite it just being her second year participating in FFA, 17-year-old Stassney Davis said she has enjoyed the opportunity to showcase her pigs with such a supportive community.
“I love all the things we do here … It’s great to come and meet new people while doing this,” Stassney said. “Being able to be in a different environment is fun for me, because I enjoy seeing people I know from sports. We’re still competing against each other, so it’s fun.”
Stassney — a Bartlett High senior — was one of more than 300 students who had their market swine judged at this year’s Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
“I love walking my pigs in front of the judge and meeting them,” Stassney said. “I think meeting the judges is fun because you can go out there and have a conversation with them ... especially today’s judge because he talks a lot, and about what we could be doing better.”
Stassney said she purchased her pigs about a year ago, with her largest one now weighing in at 246 pounds. She detailed how she developed a bond with her pigs after having to tend to them three times daily.
“I love when you get to sit with your pig and pet them, because you figure out where their sweet spot is and what exactly they like,” Stassney said.
13-year-old Sawyer Keilers — a student at Raymond Mays Middle School in Troy — said he developed that same bond with his pigs since the day he purchased them about a year ago. Although they were just more than a foot long at the time, Sawyer said his biggest pig now weighs about 230 pounds.
“There is a lot of work that goes into raising pigs,” Sawyer said. “The bond you create with the pigs is something people don’t always know about.”
Sawyer said that bond was cultivated after spending three to five hours daily caring for them — a relationship often necessary when it comes time for contest.
Kyler Caldwell, 14, is a student at Rogers High School and has been participating in FFA for seven years. He has raised goats in the past, but entered this year’s competition with four pigs.
“Winning is probably my favorite thing,” Kyler said, who noted his pigs did well. “We look after them two times a day … We wake up early in the morning before school and feed them.”
Like his fellow participants, Kyler has enjoyed the opportunity to befriend other competitors, and said he’s already looking forward to next year.