BELTON — Instead of going to trial, Joseph Mitchell Wernli, 21, chose to plead guilty Monday.
Wernli admitted he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy in 2018 and was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
He faces similar charges for another sexual assault in Coryell County. Wernli was taken to the Coryell County Jail, where he was held Friday. His bond was set at $250,000, according to jail records. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault and online solicitation of a minor by sexual content.
Wernli’s attorney is Billy Ray Hall.
A second man, Jacob James Nehi, 27, was also charged with the same offense.
Nehi pleaded guilty in a Coryell courtroom. His sentencing is set for March 17.
The victim reported on Feb. 13 to the Temple Police Department that two men he met on Grindr picked him up from his house in Belton and took him to their residence in Killeen. Both sexually assaulted him, according to the victim. He was able to pick each man out of photo lineups. A lot of the evidence against Wernli was found on social media.