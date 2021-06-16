A proposed trail in South Temple is now back on track Wednesday after the city received a more than $1.4 million grant of federal funding.
The grant, which is funded through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization using federal funds, will go towards the first phase of construction of the city’s trail on the old Georgetown Railroad. The trail aims to convert an unused section of rail in South Temple to a hike and bike trail.
This funding will go towards the first of two phases of the trail, which starts just east of Raye-Allen Elementary School and goes west to 31st Street.
City officials said they have been trying to get the project funded for years since buying the railroad’s right of way in 2011, with the project being delayed last year as it was part of the city’s proposed parks bond.
City Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple, said she has been waiting for the project for a long time.
“It is such a wonderful event that the city has been working on in various stages,” Long said.
Jason Deckman, a senior planner with the city, said the project needed to be broken up into two phases on the Temple side so it was small enough to get funding.
The first phase of the project is an estimated 2.5 miles of the 6.2 mile railroad, with the currently unfunded phase two of the project being another 2.8 miles. The second phase of the project will go from 31st Street to the MK&T Bridge.
The remaining portion of the railroad is in Belton.
Deckman said the railroad project would also eventually connect to other trails in both cities, such as the Friar’s Creek Trail near Fifth Street in Temple.
Long said she thought that the project would create a fun and exciting pathway for bicyclists who want to go long distances.
“This is the first step of a connectivity thing that is going to go a long, long way towards connecting the two towns and we will be able to ride long distances,” Long said. “I used rails to trails in Washington, D.C., for many years … and it is such a great re-use of an essentially abandoned property.”
Deckman said the final planning and design of the project still needs to be worked out but expects it to go out for bidding on a construction contract sometime next year. He said only then would the city know the timeline for completion.
Residents are already looking forward to the project, Deckman said
“Just in terms of the public feedback that I have received is overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “I have been out on the tracks taking photos and … the questions were when we are going to turn this into a trail. And the answer is pretty soon now since we have some money.”