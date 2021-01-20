A Holland man charged in the shooting deaths of his elderly parents last year was indicted on a capital murder charge Wednesday.
James Keith Williams, 50, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury for capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the deaths of Floyd Williams, 80 and his wife, Priscilla, 78, in September 2020.
Williams is still held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of more than $2 million bond. He was arrested without incident in September, Lt. Bob Reinhard, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, told the Telegram.
Authorities said the couple was found dead in their home on Sept. 15, 2020, in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road.
Autopsy reports said Floyd and Priscilla Williams both died of gunshot wounds to the head.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced the couple dead and ordered their autopsies.
Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies found the couple after they were contacted by family members who hadn’t been able to reach the couple for a period of time. Deputies looked through windows and saw one dead person on the floor. After breaking into the house, the second body was discovered, Reinhard said.
Authorities believe the couple “had been deceased for some period of time” based on the appearance of the bodies, an arrest affidavit said. The last entry in a medication log found by deputies was dated Aug. 21, 2020, the affidavit said.
A vehicle belonging to the couple was missing from the home and later located in Temple. The car was driven by James Williams.
“The suspect waived his constitutional and statutory rights and told investigators that he used a firearm to shoot Floyd and Priscilla Williams,” Deputy Steve Bugg said in the arrest affidavit.
Williams has a lengthy criminal history, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records. His convictions, which began in 1990 and continued through June 2020, include forgery, theft, vehicle theft and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. The incidents took place in Temple as well as Travis, Williamson, McLennan and Taylor counties.
Williams was last discharged from prison on Feb. 26, 2018, according to DPS records.