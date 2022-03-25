A Central Texas woman faces a felony assault charge after police said she allegedly beat up her husband with a baseball bat.
Acy Snowden, 35, of Moody, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded on March 5 to a residence in the 8000 block of FM 2409 to a domestic disturbance with weapons involved.
“The caller advised they had been struck in the face with a baseball bat, and she was breaking the windows and the tail lights on his vehicle,” the affidavit said.
At the scene, deputies interviewed the caller and noticed he had “blood on his face, swelling to both sides of his face and blood coming from his nose and mouth,” the affidavit said.
Snowden — the estranged wife of the caller — was interviewed and, according to the affidavit, told officers that he had broken the lights of the truck himself and had struck his face while holding the bat.
Snowden was released from the Bell County Jail after she posted a $60,000 bond on March 10.
Other indictments
• Danny White, 48, of Granger, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Samuel Martinez, 68, of Temple, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams with intent to distribute.
• Elizabeth Washington, 35, of Temple, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
• Chester Herring, 41, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Renee Benner, 40, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Elizabeth Hambrecht, 38, of Arlington, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Oscar Alvarez, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Issa Padilla, 41, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Cody Jackson, 31, of Plano, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.