Shipwreck cannon

A cannon from a Monterrey shipwreck can reveal much about 19th century armaments and sea life. The Texas Historical Commission is offering a free ZOOM lecture on “Armed to the Teeth,” the weaponry of early 19th-century shipwreck archaeology.

 Texas Historical Commission

That last-gasp-of-summer trip to the Gulf coast may be a trek of historical proportions.

