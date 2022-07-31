That last-gasp-of-summer trip to the Gulf coast may be a trek of historical proportions.
Last year in South Texas, more than 40 timbers washed ashore and are believed to be from a vessel dating to the 19th century.
Border Patrol agents and an archeological steward from the Texas Historical Commission collected the pieces to prevent beachgoers from continuing to use them for firewood. THC has documented and photographed these timbers, with further study underway.
The Texas Historical Commission says Texas has more than 1,800 reported and known shipwrecks, including the oldest known shipwrecks in the U.S., a fleet of Spanish ships that sank in 1554 off the coast of South Padre Island. Texas boasts 367 linear miles of coastline and 1,500 square miles of river bottoms.
Thanks to a Temple dentist, many of these early 19th century shipwrecks have been documented. Even more rest in the deep, waiting to be found. Some are maritime accidents; some are the result of nautical battles ranging from the 19th to 20th centuries.
A Missouri native, Dr. Alexander Dienst Jr. (1870-1938) was a dentist by vocation and a historian and antiquarian in his off-hours. Pretty soon, love of his adopted state’s history overwhelmed his dental practice.
When the state was going to discard records dating back to the Texas Revolution and the Republic of Texas, Dienst hired a wagon to retrieve them at his own expense. That was the beginning of his life as an astounding collector of rare Texana materials and artifacts. Much of his great collection became a part of the library of the University of Texas. Other materials are archived at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
While pursuing this cache of documents, he found that his collection emphasized the history of the Texas Navy, and he determined to put in its proper light the important service of the navy in the establishment of the Republic of Texas.
His study appeared in four numbers of the Quarterly of the Texas State Historical Association, beginning in 1909. The articles were later compiled into a history of the Texas Navy, considered one of the 50 best books on Texas history.
Using these once-forgotten maritime records, Dienst also located hundreds of mid-19th century shipwrecks. His research is still used today by marine archaeologists.
Yet, more sunken vessels are still out there, waiting to be found. Beachcombing tourists sometimes can happen on artifacts from these long-ago wrecks.
“Storms may drive ships aground in shallow areas. Over time, they are buried by constantly shifting sands of the barrier islands or beaches,” said Sarah Linden, THC marine archeologist.
“Burial helps to preserve wrecks in anaerobic conditions, and they are only uncovered periodically by large storms. Hurricanes have been known to expose or wash shipwreck remnants and associated artifacts ashore,” Linden added.
If a beachcomber comes upon what may be a lost wreck, the THC’s marine archeologists encourage people to contact the commission about possible archeological finds.
Just snap a photo with your phone and take extra photos of any interesting details you may see. Since these artifacts are protected from collecting by state (and possibly federal) law, photographs and drawings are the best way to document what you’ve found.
If you find a timber that you suspect could be from a shipwreck, snapping a few detailed photos of the type of fasteners you see on the timbers or any visible tool marks can help archeologists make more conclusive identifications.
Take note of any other interesting features on the timber. Does the piece of wood look burned? Does it have any unusual edges? How large are the fasteners? Are they iron or wood?
Every clue helps.
In addition to the object itself, it’s very helpful to take photographs of the area where the artifact was found. A trained eye may be able to delineate a site’s extent and condition, which can answer questions about its origins and the condition of the site.
Little by little, these ancient shipwrecks are yielding their secrets of maritime trade and warfare.
THC is offering a free Zoom lecture on “Armed to the Teeth,” the weaponry of early 19th century shipwreck archeology. The lecture will be Thursday, Aug. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Central time. The link is free, and donations can be made to the Friends of the Texas Historical Commission.
The talk is sponsored by the Ocean Exploration Trust and Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
To register, contact the Texas Historical Commission or click: tinyurl.com/2p8wydyy
As part of this discussion, state marine archeologist Amy Borgens reassesses the potential historic roles of these vessels, using as an example artifacts from an early 19th century shipwreck off Pass Cavallo, near Matagorda Island, discovered in 1998.
The first half of the 19th century was a tumultuous period in the Gulf of Mexico as European and regional powers competed for territorial dominance.
Maritime supremacy was essential — foreign and local navies representing every major power were present, new and sometimes ad-hoc navies were created, and privateers capitalized on the unrest — often acting in concert with revolutionary factions.
Collectively, these archeological sites help develop a broader understanding of these shipwreck types and allude to the dynamic character of the period.
Within this diverse arena along the Gulf coast, three archeological sites off Texas and Louisiana have been investigated that contain arms and/or a cannon.
Dienst would be proud to know his work continues to pay big rewards for marine historians. He and his family are buried in Hillcrest Cemetery in North Temple.