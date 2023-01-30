A Jarrell High School student was killed and four others, including another Jarrell student, injured in a shooting that occurred in northwest Austin on Saturday night.
The student, whose name was not immediately released, died in the shooting that occurred at about 10:19 p.m. at Suya Palace Hookah Lounge, 12636 Research Blvd., Austin police said.
The student was pronounced dead at the scene at about 10:42 p.m. Two others — including a JHS student — were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
The Jarrell Police Department said in a Facebook post that it was aware of the tragedy but would not release any information.
“At this time, we do not intend to release any additional details or information as this is an ongoing investigation involving multiple agencies and organizations,” Jarrell Police said in a statement. “We do, however, offer our most sincere condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims.
In a letter to the community, Jarrell ISD said “it’s been a day of grieving and profound loss for our community.”
Counselors and mental health providers from Bluebonnet Trails Community Services are available on campus this week to help students in need of support, the district said.
“Grief comes in many forms and at different times for everyone,” Jarrell ISD said in a statement. “Allowing children to express their feelings is important. Some students may feel sadness, some may feel anger, some may feel loneliness, and some may feel nothing. Our students need to know that however they are feeling is okay.”
A senior class meeting was scheduled Tuesday morning with the principal.
A candle light vigil was planned at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Plaza at Jarrell High School, 1100 FM 487 in Jarrell. “Please wear Cougar blue to support each other and the victims,” the district said.
Jarrell ISD said it would not release the name of the deceased student or the name of a wounded student in the hospital.
“Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones,” the district said. “We ask you to join us in keeping these grieving families in your thoughts during this time.”
Police said School Resource Officers will be available to meet with students, staff, and other members of community “who may need assistance during this difficult time.”
“As always, we will continue to work closely with Jarrell ISD to ensure the safety and security of its students and staff,” the department said.
The death was Austin’s eighth homicide of 2023.