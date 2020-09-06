In 1922, the Rev. Braxton Bragg Blaylock (1872-1947), pastor of Memorial Baptist Church, took exception to a political cartoon in the Temple Daily Telegram critical of labor unions.
“I am going to take for my subject a newspaper cartoon which compared the laboring people of the United States to the Bolsheviks,” he said. “I will prove that nowhere in the world is there as high a class of people as the laboring people of our country.”
So, on the Sunday before Labor Day that year, he arranged for a special outdoor service on the church lawn especially for “the laboring people of Temple.” He invited all of the area’s labor unions, specifically asking folks to come “cool and comfortable” in the late summer heat.
Some people probably figured that Blaylock had gone from preaching to meddling.
In the early 20th century, most Bell County churches heartily endorsed and supported labor unions and the workers’ struggles for better pay, working conditions and benefits.
A century ago, Labor Day in Bell County was more about faith and brotherhood and less about barbecue. The first Monday in September began as a “working man’s holiday,” but it was also a day of thanksgiving.
Begun on Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, Labor Day began as a parade of 10,000. By 1893, more than half the states were observing a “Labor Day” on one day or another. The observance came to Texas on Sept. 7, 1891, thanks to the Galveston Screwmen’s Benevolent Association, who pioneered the state’s labor movement.
Early on, the Screwmen, a trade union of specialized longshoremen who stowed and packed bulky cotton bales into the holds of ships, brought about the standardization of wages and a nine-hour work day (including seven on Sunday or at night). The Screwmen’s victories prompted other unions — especially railroad-related — to push for better conditions.
Labor strikes shut down commerce across the state like falling dominoes. A Santa Fe Railway strike in Galveston would ripple in solidarity up the line to Temple. Thus, local clergy remained concerned about conditions that might affect their congregations.
In 1893, the nation was in a severe economic depression. The American Railway Union struck the Santa Fe Railway, crippling Texas commerce, especially in Bell County. About 300 strikers in July 1894 tied up the Galveston depot, stopping passenger trains heading to Temple and northbound points.
Police and a sheriff’s posse successfully stopped the protesters, but the angry mob broke cab windows and killed crewmen guarding the engines.
Operators thwarted the onslaught, and trains finally left Galveston for Central Texas.
Telegraph operators quickly warned the Temple station: Send in the Texas Rangers to protect the trains. The protests followed up the line as four Santa Fe passenger trains halted in Temple and stranded passengers. The Rangers prevailed, and the trains moved on — eventually.
The Texas troubles were part of a nationwide railroad strike threatened to shut down the country. President Grover Cleveland declared the strike a crime and sent thousands of troops to break it.
Cleveland quickly declared Labor Day a national holiday to prevent unions from organizing. The holiday was intended to show respect and honor for U.S. workers and to give them time with their families.
It worked. By 1895, the Texas Legislature passed measures that protected union labels on goods. In the 1899 session, lawmakers approved trade associations.
Not until 1909 did Bell County’s Labor Day celebrations swell to widespread celebrations. The Temple Pastors’ Association designated the Sunday before as “Labor Sunday,” with sermons geared to honor workers and their families.
At times, churches’ pro-labor stance conflicted with business owners and railroad management. For the most part in early 1900s, clergy of all local denominations remained steadfast — a call to faith meant a call to support workers. During the 19th century, religious leaders sided with management and factory owners, especially when they were large donors to churches.
Perspective began to change at the end of the 19th century when the Roman Catholic pope issued a letter to all bishops defending the right of workers to organize. This led to a growing corps of “labor priests,” including the Rev. Pius A. Heckman (1861-1926) of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Temple. At the same time, the pro-labor “social gospel” movement arose among Protestants.
The biggest “social gospel” proponents were local church women, especially the Protestant, ecumenical International Order of the King’s Daughters and Sons chapter in Bell County, who banded together to denounce low wages, dangerous conditions, child labor and anti-unionism.
Grace Presbyterian Church actively supported railroad labor unions with the leadership of a New York pastor who had worked in sweatshops as a child until he was called to the ministry. Grace Church sponsored speakers, pamphlets and newspaper articles geared to trades unionists as well as sponsoring special “Labor Sunday” services.
In many cases, clergy informally mediated and counseled workers in their relationships with management. The Rev. Simeon Elijah Shaw (1887-1958), First United Methodist minister, speaking to a Temple carpenters’ union, implored workers to give their employers honest day’s labor. He began in his address in 1907 saying that labor unions “promote the social relations among its members, so that the individual may become a better workman and a better man.”
Wages alone are no measure of worker; rather, he added, the greater achievement is “his hands combined with his head.” “There are higher ideals than the wage scales — perfect manhood, perfect workmanship and service,” he added.
By the early 1900s, Temple was a union stronghold in railroad shops, construction trades and some industrial professions. Meat cutters, stenographers, boilermakers, carpenters — even laundry workers — had unions in Temple.
Temple received attention from national union leader Samuel Gompers’ AFL-CIO movement in 1901. “Quite a number of unions are organized (in Temple) including those among railway men, barbers and retail clerks,” reported “The American Federationist,” the AFL-CIO’s magazine.