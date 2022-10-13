The city of Temple honored Hispanic culture Thursday during a National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak opened the ceremony by welcoming all present in English and Spanish.
“We are so excited to host this celebration because it allows us to explore how Hispanic culture has impacted our community,” she said. “Today and every day, we must acknowledge and appreciate the influence of this heritage in our community and our country.”
Pastor Maria Martinez continued the ceremony with an invocation.
“Thank you (Lord) for bringing the Hispanics from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America,” she said. “We thank you for this powerful Hispanic Heritage moment.”
Mayor Tim Davis presented a proclamation from the city.
“The city Temple recognizes the Hispanic heritage and the influence that it has in almost every aspect of our lives,” he said.
The keynote speaker for the event was Ana Luisa Tapia, chairwoman for LULAC District 17.
“It is an honor to be here,” she said. “My roots started in Mexico in Guadalajara. It is known that there have been injustices in our society. The biggest thing that we’ve known as of late was Vanessa Guillen.”
Tapia championed for the family of Guillen to get justice for the disappearance and slaying of the Fort Hood soldier.
“We needed answers, and we needed the right answers,” she said. “Central Texas, I applaud you. I thank you for being an echo for justice. Not just for Vanessa Guillen, but all the Vanessa Guillens in the military through all the generations.”
Tapia talked about forgotten Hispanic warriors who championed equality and justice in the area when schools were separated by color.
“I am a product of the segregation that came to an end,” she said. “As we move forward, we learn from each other. We learn our strengths. We learn to disagree, and we continue the conversation.”
During the ceremony, several Hispanic Legacy Trailblazers Heroes were recognized.
Lydia Alaniz took business classes at Temple Junior College and reportedly was the first Hispanic person to open a bail bond business in the area.
Isabel “Chabelo” Matamoras was born in Temple in 1938. The local artist was recognized for his murals. Known as the Tiger Painter, he is best known for painting the Belton Tiger.
Coach Albert Garcia was honored for his contribution to youth sports in the area.
Deacon Joe Vela, another Temple native, also was recognized.
A posthumous recognition for John Guillen, owner of Johnnie’s Office Machines, was accepted by his children, Carrie Guillen-Holst and Patrick Guillen.
Dilsa Serracin-Swift and Joe Ramirez also were recognized.