The water is rising at Temple Lake Park after heavy rains inundated Central Texas this week.
The beach and picnic areas at the Lake Belton swimming spot were beginning to submerge, Brad Ellis, park ranger, said Wednesday.
“It doesn’t take much, a couple of feet, to see the change,” Ellis said.
Both Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are full, but each still has the capacity to hold floodwaters as more rain is forecast this week, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
The Corps’ Fort Worth district, which includes Bell County’s two reservoirs, said all 25 lakes in the district are operating as intended and designed to reduce area flooding.
“Most of the district’s flood risk management reservoirs are or will hold water in the flood pools from recent rain events,” Corps spokesman Clay Church said in a news release. “Flood pools are areas above the conservation or normal pool levels that hold additional water until it may be safely released downstream to prepare for the next flood event.”
Church said there are many variables that impact how much and when flood water is discharged from a lake. He said those variables include channel capacity, overall system ability to safely pass the flood water downstream, power generation requirements, capability of the project, any in-place deviations or variations from normal operating manuals.
Corps staff continues to monitor and manage recreation facilities impacted by recent flooding in Texas.
Lake Belton is currently about 2 feet above its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. The lake was releasing about 26 cubic feet of water per second into the Leon River, Corps data showed.
Some Lake Belton parks, such as Sparta Valley, remain closed because of infrastructure issues caused by previous flooding.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the water is nearly a foot above its normal elevation of 622 feet. About 201 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Lampasas River.
Ellis, the acting Stillhouse lake manager, said a 10-year periodic inspection of the dam conducted this month found no issues.
Chalk Ridge Falls Park, a popular hiking spot near the Stillhouse dam, was closed for two weeks during the inspection but has reopened since then, Ellis said.
“We’re making sure to do preventive maintenance work as needed,” Ellis said.
More rain is forecast for Central Texas Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service said.
The forecast for Thursday and Friday calls for a high near 79 with a low temperature of about 67 degrees with a change of showers and thunderstorms. East southeast winds will be at 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of precipitation and a high near 77 and a low around 67.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.
Potential flooding
Lake Belton could see its level rise as water from Proctor Lake near Comanche is released into the Leon River, Ellis said.
Lake Procter was nearly four feet above its normal elevation of 1,162 feet above sea level on Wednesday. The Corps was releasing 1,989 cubic feet of water per second into the Leon River, which flows into Lake Belton.
Ellis said it usually takes two to three days for floodwaters from Lake Proctor to reach Belton.
The biggest influx for Stillhouse, Ellis said, will be flash flooding into the watershed from the Lampasas and Kempner areas.
Church said the Corps is emphasizing recreational safety at local lakes.
“Public safety is the No. 1 priority for the (Corps of Engineers) and we urge all during high water events who are on or near the water to wear life jackets and use caution while navigating,” Church said. “Floodwaters have created unfamiliar boating conditions, changed shorelines, watch for overhead electric lines and submerged objects such as picnic tables, signs and debris.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers site at www.swf.usace.army.mil.