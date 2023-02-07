The Texas Historical Commission named Dr. Lucile Estell, a Rockdale resident, as the 2022 recipient of the Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award.
The award was presented on Feb. 2 at the Real Places conference in Austin.
Named for pioneering Texas preservationist Ruth Lester of Jefferson, the award recognizes individuals who make a significant, long-term contribution to historic preservation in Texas, according to a news release.
The Historical Commission said Estell “has inspired generations of Texans with her interest and passion for history and historic preservation throughout her career as an educator and her many years of dedicated volunteer work.”
Estell “approaches every project as an opportunity to excite, educate and involve others in preserving the history of their community and the State of Texas,” the commission said. “Dr. Estell worked closely with THC to research, designate and preserve El Camino Real de Los Tejas (National Historic Trail) historic resources.”
The historic trail was a thoroughfare during the 18th-century Spanish colonial era that stretched from Louisiana to the Rio Grande River. Milam County is included in the trail.
The commission’s Preservation Awards recognize and honor those who have committed themselves to saving the real places and real stories of Texas. The awards celebrate their accomplishments and exemplary leadership in the preservation of state heritage.
THC manages 36 state historic sites, the Texas Heritage Trails Program, Texas Main Street Program, and many more heritage tourism and historic preservation initiatives across the state. For more information, visit thc.texas.gov.