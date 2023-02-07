Texas Historical Commission award

Texas Historical Commission Executive Director Mark Wolfe, left, and THC Chairman John L. Nau III presented the Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award on Feb. 2 to Dr. Lucile Estell, a Milam County resident.

 Courtesy photo

The Texas Historical Commission named Dr. Lucile Estell, a Rockdale resident, as the 2022 recipient of the Ruth Lester Lifetime Achievement Award.