CAMERON — A pretty good crowd braved the heat Sunday to attend the St. Monica Catholic Church Homecoming, where everyone had the opportunity to enjoy live music, barbecue, games and other attractions.
“It’s very good, considering it’s been very hot,” said the Rev. Jim Chamberlain, the church’s priest. “We’re pleased with the turnout. It’s almost as good as last year.”
The event is both a church fundraiser and a community builder, he said.
“We call it a homecoming fest because we have people coming back who used to live here,” Chamberlain said. “They used to have St. Anthony’s School here for many years. Some of the people are graduates who have come back to this festival.”
Brenda LaBay, event organizer, said the church sold out its barbecue plates and also had a good demand for hamburgers and soft drinks. She was operating the Country Store, where people paid to spin for kitchen food items. There was a similar setup for the cake sale, she said.
Other activities were a ring toss for a large soft drink. The gala also had baseball, basketball and football throwing games, for which the prizes were stuffed animals. Everybody got a consolation piece of candy, she said.
Church member Agnes Kostroun said she has operated the homecoming’s plant booth for about 20 years.
“Parishioners donate and I raise a lot of plants,” she said. “I love plants, but the hot weather has taken its toll on the plants and the people.”
She and her helpers had ferns, bougainvilleas and other pot plants.
“We have an assortment of plants,” she said. “Each person has a talent in growing this or that, and they donate what they have a talent for.
“We usually raise over $1,500, sometimes $2,000,” she said of the plant sale. “One year to the next is always different.”
Even plants that are acclimated to the Texas sunshine and heat sometimes need the shade, she said.
“We’ve been busier earlier,” she said. “Right now we’re kind of having a down time. At some point we mark the plants down. And everybody wants to get a bargain, and that’s fine, because all the money is for the church.”
The Jodie Mikula Orchestra performed Sunday afternoon. Most of the crowd sat on benches set up in the ample shade.
Kenneth Mikula of Ennis said the band is named after his late father. Kenneth and his two brothers, Nick (not present Sunday), and Andy are in the group, along with Joe Zetka and Mike and Janice Marek. They play polka, waltzes, country and folk music, Kenneth said.
They have played at the St. Monica homecoming many times, he said, adding that they regularly play outdoors in spite of the heat.
“This is just something we do for fun,” he said. “About half the band is retired. You’ve got to love the music and the people.”
They’ll be playing in West on Labor Day, he said. They’ll be at the Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg and at the Wurstfest in New Braunfels in November. They plan to participate in Texas Polka Fest at Sea in November of 2024, he said.