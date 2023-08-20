St. Monica homecoming

People take advantage of the shade Sunday afternoon while listening to the Jodie Mikula Orchestra at the St. Monica Catholic Church Homecoming in Cameron.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

CAMERON — A pretty good crowd braved the heat Sunday to attend the St. Monica Catholic Church Homecoming, where everyone had the opportunity to enjoy live music, barbecue, games and other attractions.

lcausey@tdtnews.com