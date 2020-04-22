Four vacant houses in the 200 block of South 10th Street were damaged by vandals, Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
The damage reportedly happened sometime between March 27 and April 13, according to the owner.
The Temple Police officers on Tuesday saw damaged wiring, holes in walls and damage to floors.
Husband reported missing
On Monday at about 2 p.m., a Temple officer was contacted about a missing person.
The caller said she had not seen her husband since Friday. A missing person report was generated.
This case is active.