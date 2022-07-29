The Bell County Public Health District announced Friday that the county has confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
A county resident who recently traveled within the state is isolated and recovering at home, Amy Yeager, director of the district, said in a news release.
“The public health investigation has identified close contacts who may have been exposed and they are being monitored and evaluated,” Yeager said. “The illness does not currently present a risk to the general public.’
Most of the state’s 338 monkeypox cases involve men, mostly ages 18-39. The disease can be spread through sexual contact, but it is not considered a sexually transmitted infection because it is not exclusively spread through sex.
“As the number of new cases across the country and in Texas continues to rise, the health district is working closely with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) and our local health care partners to identify potential cases and limit the spread,” Yeager said.
Monkeypox can spread through respiratory droplets while kissing as well as be contracted by touching surfaces, clothing and bedding contaminated by an infected person’s secretions, fluids or scab tissue.
Symptoms of monkeypox infection include fever, chills, headache, muscle ache and backache, and swollen lymph glands, followed by a rash three to five days after the fever starts. Respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, coughing or nasal congestion may also occur.
“Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus,” Yeager said. “If someone has flu-like symptoms, they will usually develop a rash one to four days later. The rash may start anywhere on the body, but most commonly starts on the face. However, with the current outbreak, the rash often starts in the genital area. The rash can look like pimples or blisters. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.”
People should try to avoid skin-to-skin contact with strangers, especially those who have a rash or whose health history is unknown, the health district said.
Pregnant people can also spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta, the district said. “Monkeypox does not spread easily between people without close contact.”
Yeager said it is important for community members to understand the signs and symptoms of monkeypox.
“In most cases, the infection clears up without specific treatment, but persons who are immunosuppressed, who are living with HIV, or who are pregnant are at higher risk of complications,” she said. “Children under the age of 8 are also at higher risk of more severe disease.”
Bell County Health Athoriy Dr. Janice Smith said the risk is low to most people.
“Although the current risk to the general public is low, it is important to pay attention to any rash or symptoms that may occur and contact your healthcare provider or the health department immediately to help determine the cause,” Smith said.
People who develop any of the symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider or the Bell County Public Health District immediately to receive instructions of what to do next. To reach the health district, call (254) 939-2091 or disease@bellcountyhealth.org.
“The best way to help stop further spread of this disease is to quickly identify anyone who is infected and their contacts,” Yeager said. “If you think you may have been exposed to someone with monkeypox, you may be a candidate for a vaccine. The vaccine is most effective if given within 4 days of exposure but can be given up to 14 days after exposure.”