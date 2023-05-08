The Temple ISD school board on Monday night approved a $507,000 property purchase, south of the FM 93 Spur, that will be the site of an additional elementary campus.
“I know this is an important step looking forward at the growth of our district,” Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey said during at Monday’s meeting. “It’s thoughtful planning for what’s coming. The houses are here and they’re coming. So we have to be ready.”
Although construction of Sampson-Howard Elementary is underway in Temple ISD, Zonda Education, a Southlake-based demographics team, told trustees last month how their district of 8,700 students would need another K-5 campus by the 2027-28 school year.
By then, Temple ISD is expected to have 1,100 more students.
“I definitely see Central Texas continuing to be very strong in its overall growth because of job growth and because of the location on I-35,” Consultant Bob Templeton said during a school board meeting last month.
Superintendent Bobby Ott emphasized the importance of purchasing the 20.82-acre property at $25,000 per acre from Bokhers LLC — a developer that is planning to build 750 total lots in the surrounding area — with its fund balance.
“One of the things that I think is important for the community to know is that we do not philosophically put property purchases in a bond, because then that $507,000 turns into a different number,” Ott told the Telegram. “If you purchase it out of fund balance, then you don’t roll it onto your taxpayers with interest financed over 25 years.”
Although Ott noted how he would be better able to answer when a future bond issue could be brought to voters when the next demographic study is completed, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year has a possible target date in mind.
“In my mind, it’s too early to go out for bond. We still need more development and data,” he said. “If I were to take the demographic study that was just completed, I would think that 2025 would be what we would end up looking at. But I’m not sure if it’d be fall or spring.”
Ott added how that bond would likely not address programs nor infrastructure, as Temple ISD stakeholders addressed those areas in May 2022 when they OK’d a $164.8 million bond package.
“It would be about having a space for kids to learn reading, writing, math, social studies, science and so forth. It would just be body centric,” he said. “The bond would include an elementary school, added classrooms to Kennedy Powell Elementary and maybe a few classrooms at Hector P. Garcia Elementary or Scott Elementary. We’re adding four classrooms to Scott Elementary from the last bond that passed, but that has a master plan that allows us to add even more.”
Temple ISD nor the city of Temple is expected to sit idle in the meantime.
“You buy the property, and then sit down with the city and developer and have some meetings,” Ott said. “Purchasing this property now gives them four budget cycles to make plans for putting in road infrastructure and utilities, because none of that exists yet. You just have FM 93. So you have to think through all that ahead of time. That’s just all part of master planning.”