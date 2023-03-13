Students who are planning a career in health care don’t always know which field to choose, but a new Temple College course can help them pick a career that’s a perfect fit.
TC offers students a range of medical-related classes including nursing, emergency medical services, dental hygiene and polysomnography. Students can pursue a degree or enroll in a short certification program that can lead to lifelong careers.
To help students select a career path, TC created a new Basic Health Professions Skills course designed to introduce them to the various fields so they can make more informed decisions as they move toward a career in health care.
“Students who are interested in health care, but aren’t really sure which specific discipline to enter, will be excited about the new course being offered this spring,” said Tracey Cooper, TC’s director of health professions.
“They will be able to learn entry level skills as well as explore the health profession programs that Temple College has to offer,” Cooper said. “This will give them a foundation to build on when they decide on a health care career pathway.”
The first Basic Health Professions Skills course will start Monday, March 20, and end May 12. The course is a prerequisite that must be taken this spring or summer for students interested in TC’s new sleep technology program, which begins in the fall.
“For high school students who graduate this spring and are interested in health care, this is a great course for them to take in the summer,” Cooper said. “They can take the course and have a better understanding of what’s offered, what’s required and how they should proceed.”
Cooper said TC offers associate of applied science degrees in six fields — dental hygiene, diagnostic medical sonography, emergency medical services, nursing, respiratory care and surgical technology.
The college also offers a Vocational Nursing certificate program in Temple, and EMT-Intermediate and Paramedic certificate programs in Temple and Hutto. Advanced Technical Certificates in diagnostic medical sonography and vascular sonography are available at the Temple campus.
TC also offers certificate programs through its Business and Continuing Education Department, including certified nurse aide, clinical medical assistant, EKG technician, phlebotomy technician and pharmacy technician.
For additional information, contact the Temple College Advising Office.