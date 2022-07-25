BELTON — A jury trial for Carmen DeCruz, a former Temple Police Department officer accused of fatally shooting Michael Dean on Dec. 2, 2019, has been pushed back six months to January 2023.
Almost three years after the shooting, DeCruz, 55, of Killeen, remains free on bond for his second-degree felony manslaughter charge in the shooting death.
The trial was initially scheduled to begin Monday but was moved to Jan. 23 due to discovery issues in the case, according to court records.
DeCruz was charged on 2019 after an investigation by Texas Rangers found enough evidence to produce a criminal charge.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the investigative unit from the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Dec. 2, 2019, DeCruz, then an officer, attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.
“The vehicle did not stop immediately, and Officer DeCruz pursued the vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The vehicle approached the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363.”
Once the vehicle stopped, bodycam video showed DeCruz blocked off the car and approached with his police-issued handgun drawn, the affidavit said.
DeCruz ordered Dean to turn off the vehicle and hand him the keys.
“Officer DeCruz is seen reaching into the vehicle … with his left hand while holding his duty issued firearm, a handgun, on his right hand,” the affidavit said. “Officer DeCruz had the handgun pointed at Dean with his finger on the trigger. Affiant observed on the video that Officer DeCruz pulled on the keys with his left hand and his right hand also pulls backwards, causing the handgun to fire, striking Michael Dean in the head.”
Dean was taken out of his car as DeCruz, and other officers performed medical aid on him. Dean died from his injuries at the scene, the affidavit said.
The city of Temple has denied the public release of bodycam video despite numerous requests from the Telegram and other media outlets to obtain the footage.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office issued an opinion in 2020 saying the city of Temple must withhold all videos connected with the shooting due to the active criminal case.
The Texas Rangers noted on the affidavit examining DeCruz’s handgun and found no malfunctions detected during a test firing by the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory.
An autopsy report prepared by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences said Dean died from a headshot wound.
A grand jury indictment filed on March 18, 2020, said DeCruz “Recklessly caused the death of … Michael Lorenzo Dean, by maintaining his finger on the trigger of the handgun causing the handgun to discharge and shooting said Michael Dean while the defendant was attempting to gain control of the keys of the vehicle operated by Michael Lorenzo Dean,” the indictment said.
A second paragraph of the indictment alleges DeCruz recklessly caused the death of Dean by applying pressure to the trigger of the handgun that killed him.
DeCruz resigned from the Temple Police Department on Feb. 18, 2020, instead of being indefinitely suspended by interim Police Chief Jim Tobin. DeCruz’s resignation prompted the termination of an internal investigation, which yielded no results released to the public.
However, City Manager Brynn Myers previously told the Telegram in an interview that DeCruz violated at least three department policies determined through the internal investigation.
DeCruz was initially arrested on a $500,000 bond in February 2020.
A month later, in March 2020, 264th Judicial District Judge Paul LePak lowered his bond to $80,000. DeCruz was freed after posting the lower bond.