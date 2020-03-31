A Temple woman is identified as a Killeen homicide victim, Killeen Police announced Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, was named as the woman shot about 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane Sunday night, according to a police news release.
Silverio succumbed to her injuries and died around 11:44 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Justice of the Peace David Barfield pronounced her dead.
Police are investigating the incident. If officially declared a homicide, this will be the 12th criminal homicide in 2020.
There were 16 homicides in Killeen in 2019, and seven in 2018.
