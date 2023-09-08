The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas will be quite busy over the weekend. The group is planting 2,977 American flags at Luther Memorial in honor of the lives lost in the terroristic attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The group started placing the flags Thursday evening and hopes to have all in place by Monday morning. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, which means most students at the Belton university were not yet born when the attacks occurred.
“Although I was not alive for it, my heart shatters for those who were and still are being affected by the losses of 9/11,” said Keely Mills, media coordinator for the UMHB group. “This memorial is the least I can do to show my highest respect and sincere gratitude for the firefighters and police officers who saved countless lies that day.”
Cassidy Schnoor, chair of Young Conservatives of Texas-UMHB, said the importance of the memorial cannot be understated.
“This memorial is important to share because of how big of an impact 9/11 had on the US and how desensitized the subject is to our generation today,” she said. “We must remember what we lost that day and continue pushing for freedom.”
While the purpose of the attacks may have been to break America’s spirit, the country instead emerged stronger and more unified, according to Emma Boyd, vice chair of the organization.
“Our generation needs to honor these men and women who gave their lives,” Boyd said. “This memorial reminds us of the lives lost and why we push our values of freedom.”
Boyd encourages all UMHB students, faculty and staff — as well as all local residents — to visit the memorial and pay respects to those who died during and after the attacks. The flags will be removed Sept. 12.
Luther Memorial is located at 900 College St. in Belton.
Temple Fire & Rescue will hold a special ceremony Monday to remember and honor the victims of the tragic terrorist attack on America.
The remembrance ceremony will be held at Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St. in downtown Temple. It will begin after shift change at about 8:30 a.m., according to Santos Soto, spokesman for the fire department.
Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said the ceremony gives local residents a chance to come together as a community and pay tribute to the brave heroes and innocent victims who lost their lives in the attacks.
“We never want to forget their memory, and will continue to honor those who are still affected today by the terrible attacks,” Randles said.
The service will pay respect to the lives lost during the attacks and will feature opening remarks and the ringing of the bell commemorating a line-of-duty death and the marking the collapse of the World Trade Center’s twin towers.
This event is free and open to the public.