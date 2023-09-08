UMHB remembrance

Emily Boyd and 15 members of the Young Conservatives of Texas began planting 2,977 American flags at Luther Memorial on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus around dusk on Thursday September 7, 2023.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas will be quite busy over the weekend. The group is planting 2,977 American flags at Luther Memorial in honor of the lives lost in the terroristic attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.