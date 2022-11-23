The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and OneOp will present the webinar “The Caregiver Conflict: Tips for Providers Working with Families” on Nov. 30.
The program will be from 10-11 a.m. It is free, but advance registration is needed at https://tx.ag/OneOpCaregiver. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions and a meeting link.
“Becoming a caregiver often forces individuals to become advocates, nurses and protectors, which can impact their role as a spouse, partner, friend or parent,” said Rachel Brauner, AgriLife Extension military program specialist in Bryan-College Station. “As providers work with caregivers, it is important to help them explore and understand how they feel about this new identity.”
The webinar will offer free continuing education credits for social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, board-certified patient advocates, case managers and accredited financial counselors.
OneOp, formerly the Military Families Learning Network, is a virtual professional development platform for providers who serve military families.
Challenges for caregivers
An individual’s identity as a parent, spouse, sibling and more can often conflict with the expectations and rules of being a caregiver.
Professionals can help caregivers understand the conflict they feel when their identities cross with each other and learn how the caregivers and families can manage these changes and reduce stress.
The webinar will help care providers understand why they feel stressed, confused, angry and overwhelmed by addressing how “who you are as a caregiver” is changing and why it creates stress, she said.
Webinar speaker, topics
The featured speaker is Mary Brintnall-Peterson, Ph.D., professor emeritus, University of Wisconsin-Extension, Madison. Brintnall-Peterson has focused on creating and delivering family caregiver educational programs for over 25 years.
Through the webinar, professionals who work with caregivers will learn to:
• Identify when caregivers are experiencing stress because of an identity issue.
• Identify and describe why caregivers are stressed because caregiving responsibilities interfere with their identity.
• Discuss the three types of caregiver burdens and help caregivers identify the type of burden they are experiencing.
• Work with caregivers to identify at least one action to decrease their stress.
Email contact@oneop.org for additional information or technical support.