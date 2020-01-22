BELTON — Belton Police Department is looking for 15-year-old Renee Tristyn Green, who is a possible runaway.
Renee hasn’t been in contact with her family since Jan. 16 and doesn’t have her prescribed medications with her for a health condition, spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
She is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and was last seen in a tan sweatshirt, blue jeans and white slides. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and no known piercings or scars.
Renee doesn’t have a cellphone.
Anyone with information can contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text 254-217-6764 with any information about Renee’s location.