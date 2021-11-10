The Bell County Public Health District reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday as active cases continue to rise and fall.
With the new deaths, the county has now seen a total of 732 people die due to the virus since the start of the pandemic in March of last year.
The county is now nearing 300 deaths from the virus since the introduction of the delta variant in the summer. When the variant appeared in the county in early July the county had 448 deaths from the virus, now having added 284 in about four months.
The county also saw a rise of 50 active cases, for a total of 366, from the 316 reported on Tuesday.
The local incidence rate also rose to be 100.85 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
During the pandemic the district has now reported 34,172 reported cases of COVID-19 with 33,074 of those having recovered so far.
On Tuesday the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a rise in the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County. The rate, which shows the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients, rose by 0.75 percentage points from 3.89 percent to 4.64 percent.
The state dashboard showed the region with 1,078 staffed hospital beds and 50 patients currently with the virus.
Trauma Service Area L includes all of the hospital beds located in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple Independent School District reported five active confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard Wednesday along with one probable case on its tracker. Active cases included three at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School and one at Travis Science Academy.
Belton ISD showed 21 active cases of the virus on its online dashboard Wednesday, with eight confirmed cases and 13 probable cases. Confirmed cases in the district include two at Tarver Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, two at Belton High School and three at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD reported having 31 active cases in its district, with 22 students and nine staff members having the virus. These cases account for about 0.06% of the district’s students and staff population.