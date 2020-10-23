A motorist was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash near Heidenheimer.
The incident occurred about 10:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 190 near Pritchard Road, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan W. Howard said.
A Jeep SUV traveling west on Highway 190 apparently lost control and entered the eastbound lane, crashing head-on into a Winnebago recreational vehicle.
The Jeep driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. The driver’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.
DPS is investigating the incident, Howard said.