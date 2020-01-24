A threat that the Belton Independent School District received through its anonymous tip system Thursday was not credible, interim Superintendent Robin Battershell said Friday.
The unfounded threat was made against North Belton Middle School, 7907 Prairie View Road in Temple.
“BISD immediately investigated with no credible threat found,” Battershell said Friday in an email to North Belton Middle School parents and guardians. “Due to FERPA, the district is unable to provide details, however we have deemed the school to be safe.”
NBMS Principal Michelle Tish alerted parents about the threat Thursday evening. She described the possible threat as a security concern for the campus.
“Administrators and school resource officers are following our standard operating procedures and an initial investigation found no credible threat,” Tish said. “We appreciate those that have shared information at this time. We believe North Belton Middle School to be safe and encourage all students to be in attendance.”