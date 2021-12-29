Armed with trash bags and gloves, a group of locals will descend into the Miller Springs Nature Center Thursday to clean up trash.
This group is part of an annual new year clean up event for the nature center organized by the city of Belton. The city, which manages the facility with Temple, works to regularly organize similar clean up events throughout the year.
On New Year’s Eve in 2019, Belton hosted its first annual year-end hike at the park, with the goal of cleaning up the park for the new year.
“This event is outdoors and we’ll have 268 majestic acres and (it) gives us the perfect opportunity to get some exercise ahead of the new year,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
This year’s hike, which is open to the public, will start at 9 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the nature center, 1473 FM 2271 near the Belton Dam overlook.
Participants will slowly stroll as a group through the park’s various paths, grabbing any litter they see and putting it in either trash bags or buckets. Previous clean-up events have mainly centered around collecting trash and trimming tree branches that could poke someone in the eye.
Manuel Zapata, recreations coordinator for the city of Belton, said groups of volunteers will be created once everyone arrives, with each group assigned a different job.
Those planning on attending, Zapata said, do not need to bring their own equipment or supplies. Everything from bags to trash pickers will be provided.
Zapata said this year-end hike will be the second hosted by the city since the annual tradition started in 2019. The 2020 event was canceled due to rain the day before.
“With the new year, there are many people who are a lot more active,” Zapata said. “So, we like to ring in the new year with this last-minute hike to see what kind of trash we can pull out and things we can find, just getting things ready for the new year.”
Temple and Belton took over the day-to-day maintenance of the park in 2018, with Temple maintaining facilities and Belton managing volunteer events. The park had formerly been maintained by a local group under a lease agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Earlier this year, both cities finalized an agreement with the Corps to extend the lease on the park for an additional 20 years, lasting until 2041.
Matt Bates, director of parks and recreation for Belton, said this type of community event helps introduce the park to residents as well as keep the trails clean.
“We coordinate volunteer days, and we do six to eight a year,” Bates previously told the Telegram. “You get a lot of people that show up to these events that really care. Some people don’t even know that this is in their backyard, because there is nothing like this in the area.”