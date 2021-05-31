Neither rain nor mud could stop local veterans and community members from remembering the fallen for their sacrifice.
Dozens of people from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10377 and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association walked through rows of graves Monday morning at the Temple Garden of Memories cemetery to place American flags on Memorial Day.
The gathering is part of an annual event by the post to commemorate those who served.
Post trustee Charles Cooper said the organization was not able to gather last year due to the coronavirus pandemic so they wanted to make sure and come out this year.
“It is usually in the neighborhood of 425 and 450 flags that we plant each year,” Cooper said. “It is just something in order to honor our veterans and I am sure they are looking down on us from up above and saying that it looks good.”
Normally each year, Cooper said, the group would lower the American flag to half staff but due to the rope on the flag pole being in bad condition they decided not to do that this year.
Post members handed out dozens of bundles containing miniature American flags, with volunteers looking at each gravestone to see if the person was a veteran before planting them.
Joe Lipp, a member of the association, said he served 26 years in the Army and tries to come out each year to remember those soldiers who have passed.
Lipp said many people like to go to the larger and more prominent cemeteries in the area for Memorial Day, but a lot of the smaller ones end up forgotten.
Rick Nunez, the outgoing senior vice commander of the post, said he was not daunted by the weather Monday and was happy with how many people showed up.
Coming out to place the flags, Nunez said, was important because some of the veterans buried in the cemetery no longer had someone to visit them.
“I would like someone to bring me a flag when I am under the ground,” Nunez said. “War doesn’t stop in the rain when we are out there, so neither does this.”